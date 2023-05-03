The intersection of his personal and professional lives has landed Maine’s chief law enforcement officer in hot water. State Attorney General Aaron Frey recently acknowledged to his staff and the general public his eight-month, ongoing romantic relationship with someone in his office. Until that point, the employee had been under his supervision.
Frey, a Democrat, said failing to disclose the relationship earlier was an “error in judgment,” but noted that the “relationship has not violated any legal rules, office policy or law.” He hired an outside consultant to handle public communication about the matter. Nothing says “nothing to see here” like bringing in a PR specialist.
A relationship between two consenting adults is their business — except when it isn’t. Say, when it threatens the credibility of one of the state’s highest offices. Workplace romances can be problematic, especially if one partner manages the other. Such pairings can lead to accusations of favoritism or special treatment, whether real or perceived. It also makes for complicated dynamics in a break-up. Is there a professional penalty for dumping your boss? Was there any pressure to start the relationship in the first place?
By state law, the attorney general’s responsibilities include representing Maine and its agencies in civil actions; prosecuting claims to recover money for the state; investigating and prosecuting homicides and other crimes; consulting with and advising district attorneys; enforcing proper application of funds given to public charities and giving written opinions on legal questions posed by the Governor, Legislature or state agencies. Any whiff of impropriety undermines the weight of those responsibilities and turns serious work into a spectacle.
Such relationships are also not allowed for state employees. The sexual harassment policy for state employees specifies that “supervisors who become personally involved with a subordinate are required to report the relationship to their supervisors so that a change in reporting structure can be considered.”
The Maine Attorney General’s Office, however, operates outside the executive branch. The AG is elected by the Legislature. The office’s own policy does not include language about relationships between subordinates and supervisors, according to the Portland Press Herald. It should.
At the behest of legislative leaders, an independent human resources firm will conduct a workplace assessment of the AG’s office. Through his PR consultant, Frey said he was committed to a full and transparent review of the office’s policies. He no longer supervises the woman he is seeing. But as columnist Jill Goldthwait pointed out April 20, he should have exercised better judgment in the first place to preserve professional boundaries. Frey should resign.