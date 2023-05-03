Editorials

The intersection of his personal and professional lives has landed Maine’s chief law enforcement officer in hot water. State Attorney General Aaron Frey recently acknowledged to his staff and the general public his eight-month, ongoing romantic relationship with someone in his office. Until that point, the employee had been under his supervision.

Frey, a Democrat, said failing to disclose the relationship earlier was an “error in judgment,” but noted that the “relationship has not violated any legal rules, office policy or law.” He hired an outside consultant to handle public communication about the matter. Nothing says “nothing to see here” like bringing in a PR specialist.

