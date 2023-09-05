State employees last week cleared a roughly 45-tent homeless encampment near Deering Oaks park in Portland. Maine’s largest city was gearing up to dismantle another camp this week. Portland’s online Unhoused Community Dashboard Sept. 1 reported 139 tents on city property, 65 on state land and 12 on private property for a total of 216 tents citywide. A rapid increase in people living outside this summer has tested city residents’ patience and local leaders’ ability to address complaints and safety issues. Not to mention trying to meet the needs of the individuals living outdoors.
And while the problem is particularly pronounced there at the moment, homelessness is not a uniquely Portland problem. MaineHousing’s 2023 Point in Time Count Survey found 4,258 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 24 of this year. Five years earlier, the number was 2,516, including those individuals in transitional housing. The totals include censuses from emergency shelters and surveys by volunteers and outreach staff at known encampments. People staying in hotels funded by general assistance and emergency rental assistance also are included in the 2023 total. “The 2023 [Point in Time Count] also reflects an ongoing influx of asylum-seeking immigrants seeking shelter in Maine in higher numbers than was the case in both 2022 and 2021,” according to the report.
Of the total in the 2023 count, 674 were adults with a serious mental illness, 370 were chronically homeless and 299 were adults with a substance use disorder. One hundred and twenty-three were veterans.
The biggest unhoused population far and away was in Cumberland County (2,009), followed by 491 in York County. There were 82 homeless people counted in Hancock and Washington counties. The number of people defined as unsheltered in Maine (living in a car or tent, for example) jumped from 71 people in the 2013 count to 299 a decade later. And while having a temporary roof to sleep under is preferable to none, emergency and transitional housing ought to be a bridge to stable housing. That’s a big hurdle in today’s housing landscape, especially for a population heavily affected by the twin (and often conjoined) specters of addiction and mental illness. Some individuals cannot function even in the shelter setting or turn potential placements down.
It does no good to vilify people living in dire straits nor to gloss over the negative realities of groups of people living outdoors. Public spaces should be safe and clean to be enjoyed by all. But a multifaceted approach to the issue of homelessness, such as the one Portland is undertaking, is critical. Pushing camps out of the public eye is not the same as addressing the root problems. Indeed, a lot of housing insecurity goes largely unseen – a couple tenting on private property, a high school student couch surfing, a mother and children remaining in a dangerous situation because they have nowhere else to go.
The words “serve first those who suffer most” is emblazoned on the side of a van belonging to H.O.M.E. Inc., an organization long working to feed, house and employ low-income people in Hancock County. Without the good work of such groups, the homelessness situation would be worse. Building on those grassroots community-level efforts while implementing statewide solutions to affordable housing, substance abuse treatment and mental heath care is the way forward.