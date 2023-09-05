Editorials

Homelessness chart

State employees last week cleared a roughly 45-tent homeless encampment near Deering Oaks park in Portland. Maine’s largest city was gearing up to dismantle another camp this week. Portland’s online Unhoused Community Dashboard Sept. 1 reported 139 tents on city property, 65 on state land and 12 on private property for a total of 216 tents citywide. A rapid increase in people living outside this summer has tested city residents’ patience and local leaders’ ability to address complaints and safety issues. Not to mention trying to meet the needs of the individuals living outdoors.

And while the problem is particularly pronounced there at the moment, homelessness is not a uniquely Portland problem. MaineHousing’s 2023 Point in Time Count Survey found 4,258 people experiencing homelessness in Maine on Jan. 24 of this year. Five years earlier, the number was 2,516, including those individuals in transitional housing. The totals include censuses from emergency shelters and surveys by volunteers and outreach staff at known encampments. People staying in hotels funded by general assistance and emergency rental assistance also are included in the 2023 total. “The 2023 [Point in Time Count] also reflects an ongoing influx of asylum-seeking immigrants seeking shelter in Maine in higher numbers than was the case in both 2022 and 2021,” according to the report.

Tags

Recommended for you