Maine voters have their homework cut out for them before heading to the polls or casting absentee ballots in the November election.
Eight questions on the ballot range from the procedural (Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State) to the profound (Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions?).
As is so often the case in politics, what seems simple on the surface is anything but when one digs into the subject matter behind the snappy slogans.
The question about foreign government spending in Maine elections has more than a little overlap with another high-profile November initiative: whether to create Pine Tree Power Company. Maine Affordable Energy (funded by Central Maine Power’s parent company Avangrid) has raised nearly $18.9 million since forming in 2021, according to the Portland Press Herald, to protect its interests and prevent a public utility takeover. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Spanish energy company Iberdrola. In comparison, Our Power, a proponent of Pine Tree Power, has raised $786,390 through June.
The fundraising mismatch suits the David vs. Goliath image the Pine Tree Power movement evokes. While proponents of the takeover lack financial firepower equivalent to the energy companies, they have done an effective job elevating their message. Whether most Mainers buy in remains to be seen. Many of us may well be wishing for a rock to the forehead come November after months of campaigning on the question.
Hancock County’s own Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) has been a vocal supporter of forming Pine Tree Power and of the foreign election spending ban, reaching across the aisle on legislation both bold and bipartisan.
Grohoski called current levels of outside campaign spending "poisonous to our democracy” and that “this initiative is the antidote that Maine voters are asking for." Rep. Nathan Carlow (R-Buxton) urged legislators to override the Governor’s veto of the foreign spending bill. Mills said the legislation’s language was too broad and would have unintended consequences. “While the chief executive is consistent in her opposition to this bipartisan commonsense measure, I am consistent in my bewilderment and confusion by those objections,” Carlow said.
Unintended consequences are a real concern at the ballot box, where a simply (or not so simply) worded question can trigger a cascade of them. The language itself can be fraught, as was the case with the Pine Tree Power question. The courts had to weigh in on how to describe the proposed entity on the ballot. Neither “quasi-governmental,” the term originally proposed by the Secretary of State’s Office, nor “consumer-owned” passed muster.
“Due to the Company’s substantial governmental attributes and the absence of any provision in its enabling legislation defining or conferring ownership rights in either investors or members, the Company conforms most closely to the publicly owned model of a utility,” according to the state Supreme Court ruling. “Because the term ‘consumer-owned,’ as used in the Maine utilities statutes, includes some entities that are directly and literally owned by consumers and some that are not, the Secretary of State determined that the term ‘consumer-owned’ would not be clear and understandable in context and might mislead voters who are familiar with the proposed legislation.” OK …
After the ruling, the Secretary of State’s Office wisely opted to bypass tricky descriptors and declared in the final ballot language that Pine Tree Power would be “a new power company governed by an elected board.” See – simple yet anything but.
The good thing is voters have plenty of time to research beyond the talking points and make up their own minds on all the ballot questions.