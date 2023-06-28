Editorials

The scientific assessment underpinning controversial rules to protect North Atlantic right whales was dealt a serious blow June 16. A federal appeals court vacated the National Marine Fisheries Service’s biological opinion on the risk posed to whales by trap/pot gear fisheries, including Maine’s lucrative lobster fishery. The court also remanded already implemented rules to the service for review.

The agency, according to the court’s decision, had no legal basis for giving “the benefit of the doubt to the species.” U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote that neither the Endangered Species Act nor the service’s rules require action based on worst-case scenarios and that the threshold instead is what is likely to happen. “Indeed, the Service’s legal reasoning was not just wrong; it was egregiously wrong.” He also noted that a worst-case scenario could be found for lobstermen as well.

