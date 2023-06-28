The scientific assessment underpinning controversial rules to protect North Atlantic right whales was dealt a serious blow June 16. A federal appeals court vacated the National Marine Fisheries Service’s biological opinion on the risk posed to whales by trap/pot gear fisheries, including Maine’s lucrative lobster fishery. The court also remanded already implemented rules to the service for review.
The agency, according to the court’s decision, had no legal basis for giving “the benefit of the doubt to the species.” U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg wrote that neither the Endangered Species Act nor the service’s rules require action based on worst-case scenarios and that the threshold instead is what is likely to happen. “Indeed, the Service’s legal reasoning was not just wrong; it was egregiously wrong.” He also noted that a worst-case scenario could be found for lobstermen as well.
While vindicating for lobstermen, the ruling does not change conditions on the water right now. The current rules stand, and the judge wrote that it is possible the NMFS can justify those rules without relying on the vacated biological opinion. A rider to the federal omnibus bill in December also included a six-year pause on any further regulations of the fishery aimed at protecting the whales.
A new biological opinion, and potentially a new rule, is expected in 2028, according to the Portland Press Herald.
That North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered is not in dispute by reasonable parties, nor is the fact that the whales are threatened by boat strikes, entanglement in fishing lines and climate change. What is hotly disputed, however, is where – and in what type of gear – whales are becoming entangled.
In the vast majority of cases, scientists do not know. So, while right whales do migrate along the East Coast and to Canada, and the Gulf of Maine does contain a high density of vertical fishing lines, there is no smoking gun, so to speak. No documented right whale death has been attributed to Maine lobstermen’s gear, and the last documented non-fatal right whale entanglement in Maine gear was nearly 20 years ago. Maine gear – now marked purple – has been found entangled on other types of whales, though, including minkes and humpbacks.
The federal rulemaking combined with lost sustainability certifications and the “red listing” of Maine lobster have left lobstermen feeling vilified. These moves have also threatened the value of their catch as it becomes progressively more costly to fish for it.
Meanwhile, a species teeters at the brink of extinction with no clear path to its salvation. No wonder those on all sides are outraged. One has to wonder if the money and energy spent drafting and defending regulatory action – and on challenges to it – might have been better spent on obtaining definitive data in the first place.
U.S. and Canadian regulators must rise to the challenge of proving without a reasonable doubt what types of boats and gear are killing and maiming right whales – and act to stop it.