Editorials

Maine Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill on March 23 delivered her State of the Judiciary speech to the Legislature. While her remarks ended on an optimistic note, the chorus was gloomy: Maine’s courts are backed up. The trend dates to before COVID but accelerated during that period.

“The pandemic was the tipping point that unmasked the reality that even before 2020, the courts and judicial system were straining to keep up with the demand of cases,” Stanfill said. “We are still struggling to provide appropriate security leading to courthouse closures. We continue to wrestle with the pandemic backlog. Courts are facing progressively complicated cases, new technology demands, overburdened and decreasing numbers of counsel to handle the caseload, and an increasingly frustrated public who also continue to struggle with the fallout from the pandemic.”

Tags

Recommended for you