Maine Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill on March 23 delivered her State of the Judiciary speech to the Legislature. While her remarks ended on an optimistic note, the chorus was gloomy: Maine’s courts are backed up. The trend dates to before COVID but accelerated during that period.
“The pandemic was the tipping point that unmasked the reality that even before 2020, the courts and judicial system were straining to keep up with the demand of cases,” Stanfill said. “We are still struggling to provide appropriate security leading to courthouse closures. We continue to wrestle with the pandemic backlog. Courts are facing progressively complicated cases, new technology demands, overburdened and decreasing numbers of counsel to handle the caseload, and an increasingly frustrated public who also continue to struggle with the fallout from the pandemic.”
There are about 65 percent more cases pending now than before the pandemic, largely due to the long gap in jury trials. Of particular significance is the approximate 87 percent increase in felony cases, which typically take longer to resolve than minor infractions and involve more court appearances. Cases in general take longer to build, with more evidence to consider. Stanfill said years ago evidence in an OUI case would be a one-page report and breath test results. Today’s reports are lengthy and prosecutors, the defense and judges also review body and cruiser camera footage when available. Who wouldn’t want every detail considered if they are the one accused?
Hancock and Washington counties’ District Attorney Bob Granger said more attorneys are filing motions for speedy trials, but it’s all relative when it comes to that particular constitutional right. At best, the effort might boost a case toward the top of the trial list, Granger said. That just reshuffles the court’s obligations.
Finding attorneys for defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is a struggle, particularly in rural parts of the state. The Sixth Amendment guarantees criminal defendants the right to the assistance of counsel.
Mental health issues and substance use create additional layers of complexity. Judges in 2022 ordered three times as many mental health examinations as they did eight years prior.
Many of the same issues play out in child protective cases, the number of which has also skyrocketed, leaving families in legal limbo during their children’s formative years.
The court system’s proposal to increase the workforce includes four new judges, positions which a spokesperson said the Governor plans to include in a budget proposal along with $15 million for additional marshals and clerks. Even with the new judges, state courts may not clear the backlog until 2028. Increased funding for indigent defense has received bipartisan support. Accessible (both financially and geographically) mental health and addiction treatment options could help prevent more cases from piling up as previous ones wind their way through the system. All will take significant investment.
But, as they say, justice delayed is justice denied. Until headway is made on the backlog, the Legislature ought not pass any laws that could land more people in a system in chronic logjam.