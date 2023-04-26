Imagine a new parent who wants to stay home – or needs to due to lack of child care options. Crunching the numbers, this parent realizes how much income will be needed to make the household budget work. Opening a home day care seems like a good solution. Bleary-eyed from a long night up with the baby, this new mom (child care providers are overwhelmingly female) begins scrolling through the 55-page Maine Family Child Care Provider Licensing Rule. About halfway through, she stops. It’s too much; she’ll never be able to keep track of it all. And she’ll make how much?
No wonder there are so many multilevel marketing schemes and so few child care options.
A few decades ago, as more women were entering the workforce and the need for child care was growing, it was pretty common for a mother to take in a few neighborhood kids and watch them alongside her own. Some of those providers are still in the business, approaching retirement with little to no savings in the bank. Others have moved on to jobs with shorter hours and better pay. Few to none are surprised that there are not enough new providers coming up to fill the ranks.
In Maine, anyone who regularly cares for three or more children who are not their own must be licensed. This system on the whole has kept kids safe. Who can argue against oversight for individuals entrusted with the vulnerable? But somewhere between safety precautions and ideal scenarios is a regulatory hill that for all its good intentions has become harder and harder to climb.
There’s so much that makes sense in the licensing rules. Background checks for all adults in the home. Reporting suspected abuse. Working smoke detectors and clear exits. CPR and first aid certification. Secured firearms and medications. Handwashing after changing diapers and before preparing food. Prohibitions against physical punishment.
Then there are requirements better suited to a larger child care center than a one-person home business. That includes maintaining a staff manual minimally addressing 15 different policies, among them fire drill procedures, what to do when a child is sick, safe sleep practices, transportation and “Interpretation for English Language Learners,” among others. Lest maintaining a comfortable temperature be too subjective a requirement, the rulebook specifies that “a minimum temperature of at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit measured within two feet of the floor must be maintained.” Any sort of water play triggers a whole other set of rules.
And after a 10-hour day of direct caregiving, child care providers have record keeping to look forward to, in addition to cleaning, food planning and activity preparation. There must be a separate file maintained for each staff member and child, attendance records, same-day injury reports and “record of actual hours worked and break times.” What breaks?
The food program has an app where providers are expected to log what children eat each day. Cups of milk must be poured to the correct number of ounces.
And while many parents are struggling to afford child care, too many providers are barely getting by financially.
Maine has 280 fewer child care facilities than it did two years ago even though the number of licensed child care slots has increased more than 10 percent. Some smaller providers have closed while larger ones have increased their license capacity but are not necessarily serving that many children.
Democrats have focused mainly on the financial piece of the puzzle, channeling grant funds and providing monthly $200 stipends for child care workers with bipartisan support. Republicans recently floated another proposal: loosen regulations.
Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington County) has proposed a bill that would increase the number of children an individual can care for without having a license. The legislation also would increase the rate at which child care providers are compensated for caring for children who qualify for state subsidies.
Adequate funding is certainly needed to tackle the issues of availability and affordability. A modest increase in the number of children allowed before required licensure kicks in could also help. That is, so long as parents understand that the onus for doing due diligence would shift wholly to them. Ideally, the licensure process would be both practical and painless – perhaps with simplified tier levels for providers who can (and do) hit higher standards such as detailed recordkeeping. For the smaller operations, could not a simple conversation during the annual day care inspection substitute for some of that mountain of paperwork? Especially for people who have been doing this work for years with no issues?
As one frustrated day care owner explained, she does not have time to get out a ruler and measure a cracker to see if it meets the whole grain requirements of the food program. We have bigger issues to chew on.