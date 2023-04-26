Editorials

Imagine a new parent who wants to stay home – or needs to due to lack of child care options. Crunching the numbers, this parent realizes how much income will be needed to make the household budget work. Opening a home day care seems like a good solution. Bleary-eyed from a long night up with the baby, this new mom (child care providers are overwhelmingly female) begins scrolling through the 55-page Maine Family Child Care Provider Licensing Rule. About halfway through, she stops. It’s too much; she’ll never be able to keep track of it all. And she’ll make how much?

No wonder there are so many multilevel marketing schemes and so few child care options.

Tags

Recommended for you