The public had an opportunity last week to weigh in on legislation that would repeal a statewide ban on plastic bags that went into effect in 2021. Under the repeal, stores would be able to offer plastic bags at the point of sale, providing there was also a receptacle on site to accept bags for recycling.
Those seeking to overturn the ban say that plastic bags are not as bad for the environment as previously thought and that, frankly, consumers want to use them.
It turns out that when you compare the production of single-use plastic bags with that of paper bags, cloth bags or reusable bags, the data will support that claim.
But there is much more to consider.
When any bag is made, the first step is to extract raw materials. For plastic bags, that material is called polyethylene and is created from either natural gas or oil that is extracted from the earth via drilling wells. Paper bags start with the harvesting and transport of trees to a pulp mill. In the case of reusable bags, often that same chemical used in plastic bag manufacturing, polypropylene, is spun into filament and pressed into spools of fabric. Fabric bags require growing and processing cotton.
Each process is labor intensive, requires mechanical processing to turn out a finished product and has a large carbon footprint when factoring in the collection and transport of raw materials, the industrial production and shipment to the end user.
Studies have shown that it takes three uses of a paper bag and 11 uses of a reusable (petroleum-based) bag to break even with that of a polypropylene single-use bag in terms of its overall environmental impact. However, paper bags are fully biodegradable, and reusable bags, for the most part, are reused. For cloth bags, they must be reused more than 100 times to see an environmental positive but will biodegrade at the end of their lives.
In the case of single-use plastic bags, consumers report reusing those bags for things like lining small trash cans and disposing of kitty litter. That gives the bag another use, but it ultimately ends up in a landfill after its second use where it never biodegrades.
Consumer behavior does change when fees are implemented.
Studies also show that if there is a fee associated with procuring a bag, consumers are more likely to either bring their own or opt out altogether. After a fee was implemented in Maryland, researchers found that fewer bags were used overall per trip and that opting for a plastic bag fell by nearly half.
Maybe one solution would be to enact a system similar to a bottle return where shoppers pay the fee up front but can recoup it at a later date.
Beyond the idea of how much energy and how many resources go into creating bags of varying types, there is no denying that single-use plastic bags contribute to litter in the environment in ways that biodegradable bags do not. Plastic bags can often be found stuck in trees and blowing along roadsides. As that bag breaks down, tiny particles, known as microplastics, are sent out into the world.
When the city of San Jose, Calif., implemented an ordinance that banned plastic bags in 2012, it immediately found a dramatic decrease in plastic bag litter on streets and in the city’s stormwater system.
As a community that relies on the ocean for food, livelihood and recreation, it is important to protect that resource. If keeping single-use plastic bags from getting into the waterways is an option, banning them seems like the least we can do.