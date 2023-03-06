Editorials

The public had an opportunity last week to weigh in on legislation that would repeal a statewide ban on plastic bags that went into effect in 2021. Under the repeal, stores would be able to offer plastic bags at the point of sale, providing there was also a receptacle on site to accept bags for recycling.

Those seeking to overturn the ban say that plastic bags are not as bad for the environment as previously thought and that, frankly, consumers want to use them.

