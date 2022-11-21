As we put the finishing touches on our Thanksgiving celebrations, many Americans are already turning their sights to Christmas and all the preparations that the holiday entails. Inflation will be the uninvited guest at the party, and a real buzzkill. Nearly three-quarters of Americans expect higher product prices this season, according to the 2022 Deloitte holiday retail survey. Most expect to spend about the same amount of money but get less for it. They anticipate giving fewer gifts overall. Sorry, Aunt Matilda.
While worthwhile, discussions of household or global economics might be lost on young children who thrill at what they might find under the tree. The good efforts of many organizations hedge against the worst disappointments by purchasing gifts for families in need. But there is much to be said for managing expectations at all income points. Spending more is not loving more.
Photo shoots in matching pajamas, Advent calendars stuffed with plastic trinkets and a busy circuit of festivities can add stress and sap joy from the holiday season for the adults stuck organizing them. There is no rulebook that says you have to do everything.
A recent poll conducted on behalf of the American Psychological Association found that 27 percent of Americans report “that most days they are so stressed they cannot function.” Grownup stressors include inflation, crime and the current political climate.
The online survey of 3,192 adults found that 70 percent do not think those in government care about them, and 64 percent feel their rights are under attack. Nearly half of respondents (45 percent) said they do not feel protected by the nation’s laws. Seventy-six percent said the country’s future is a significant source of stress in their lives, while 68 percent called this the lowest point in U.S. history that they can remember. Those figures, if representative of the whole population, are shocking. Holiday anxiety pales in comparison to worrying over the future of democracy.
But stress from any cause can be toxic to our health. Those surveyed reported symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances and feeling depressed or sad. Stress can cause bodily inflammation and contribute to high blood pressure and heart issues. Connecting with others in meaningful ways can help combat that spiral.
Coming out of a pandemic and a bitter election season, we could all use a little peace on Earth and peace of mind. Put the focus on family fun this holiday season. Ditch the trappings that drain the wallet and the spirit.