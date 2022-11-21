Opinion

As we put the finishing touches on our Thanksgiving celebrations, many Americans are already turning their sights to Christmas and all the preparations that the holiday entails. Inflation will be the uninvited guest at the party, and a real buzzkill. Nearly three-quarters of Americans expect higher product prices this season, according to the 2022 Deloitte holiday retail survey. Most expect to spend about the same amount of money but get less for it. They anticipate giving fewer gifts overall. Sorry, Aunt Matilda.

While worthwhile, discussions of household or global economics might be lost on young children who thrill at what they might find under the tree. The good efforts of many organizations hedge against the worst disappointments by purchasing gifts for families in need. But there is much to be said for managing expectations at all income points. Spending more is not loving more.

