For those who didn’t memorize the array of plans being considered for the potential redesigning of the Mount Desert Island school system, option one would make use of the existing four K-8 school buildings on MDI and reconfigure them to provide two elementary schools and two junior highs for the students of MDI. There would continue to be one high school.
I worked in the MDI school system for 28 years, and I hope people understand what an outstanding job MDI does educating and supporting our children. My children were extremely lucky to have access to the range of academic and extracurricular activities and support systems that are available in our school system. I wish more people could truly understand how exceptional our teachers are and how much time and care and creativity they pour into their work. It is way more than a 40-hour week job.
I was a K-8 guidance counselor at two schools, Mount Desert Elementary and Tremont Consolidated School. Since my job was not tied to one classroom or one school, I had lots of time to observe what goes on in our system. I spent time in every K-8 classroom in each school providing lessons from “hands are for helping not hurting” (kindergarten) to substantive classes on drugs, alcohol and addiction, along with classes that encouraged students to think about their futures, what careers might interest them and how they could get the education or training they would need (junior high).
So here is why I love option one. I was in the system long enough to see the student population ramp up and then ramp down. A school like MDES could have two classrooms per grade, and 10 years later it could have mostly one classroom per grade. The student population has been going down in all our schools. In Tremont, classes have shrunk to as low as eight students in a grade – with the high being 21 students. The number 25 triggers consideration for splitting a class in two.
So think about this. Tremont is about to become a pre-K to eighth grade school. That is 10 years at the same school if the students stayed from pre-K to eighth grade. Imagine being in a classroom with the same eight people for 10 years. Is this ideal? Of course not. There is no guarantee of gender balance. It could be six girls and two boys. Or three girls and two are best friends and the other is left out. And then there is the issue of moving on to high school. If you are coming from a small school, the transition to high school can be intimidating. Especially if your friendship group is very, very small.
To me, the ideal school would have two classrooms (or more) per grade most of the time. When you have two classrooms per grade, teachers have a colleague in the next room. They can share ideas. They can arrange for their classes to work together at times. As students move to the next grade, the makeup of the classes can be remixed. Students will have opportunities to work with different people. If you have two classes per grade, they should not be divided by perceived ability, creating stigma and a downward expectation. Today’s teachers are very skilled at meeting a variety of needs within one classroom.
Pemetic Elementary School provides an ideal site for a junior high. It has a large gymnasium and great athletic fields, it is directly across the street from an acclaimed public library, Harbor House is next door and can provide after-school programs, and the school is in a downtown area where older kids could go and grab a snack after school. Likewise for Mount Desert Elementary School, except it is The Neighborhood House, not Harbor House, in that community. And here is another plus – school populations are getting so small that it can be hard or impossible to field a team for sports. You combine two school populations and there will be teams. And it won’t be Tremont wearing a Pemetic jersey.
With two junior highs, not just one, which has been seriously contemplated, there will be more opportunity for students to pursue sports in junior high. How many on a basketball team – maybe 12? How many eager players would lose that opportunity if there was only one junior high for the entire island? Another plus – with somewhat larger schools, there could be room for additional extracurricular activities, maybe an after-school chess group, or robotics, or a sewing class or a garden club. When schools are small, there is not much opportunity for activities other than sports and music.
These are my reasons for strongly favoring option one. I want to be clear. I retired in 2015 and am no longer connected to the school system. I have not participated in any of the planning for the future of AOS 91. I am giving my personal opinion based on 28 rewarding years in an outstanding school system that is itself very well supported by the entire community of Mount Desert Island.