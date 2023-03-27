Commentary

For those who didn’t memorize the array of plans being considered for the potential redesigning of the Mount Desert Island school system, option one would make use of the existing four K-8 school buildings on MDI and reconfigure them to provide two elementary schools and two junior highs for the students of MDI. There would continue to be one high school.

I worked in the MDI school system for 28 years, and I hope people understand what an outstanding job MDI does educating and supporting our children. My children were extremely lucky to have access to the range of academic and extracurricular activities and support systems that are available in our school system. I wish more people could truly understand how exceptional our teachers are and how much time and care and creativity they pour into their work. It is way more than a 40-hour week job.

