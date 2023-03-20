Commentary

As the race for artificial intelligence technologies heats up, how can we assure that humans benefit in the process?

Generative AI like ChatGPT provides systems people can program in incredibly accessible conversational processes. They provide humanlike college essays, grant proposals, scripts, children’s books, ads, campaign materials and computer code. Their use requires no technical skills. It just takes thoughtful, well directed prompts. Already, 13 million daily find it of significant, practical value.

Gray Cox is a professor at College of the Atlantic. He will be sharing highlights from his forthcoming book “Smarter Planet vs. Wiser Earth? How Dialogue can Transform Artificial Intelligence into Collaborative Wisdom” on March 25 at the Maine Science Festival.

