Commentary

The Mount Desert Planning Board has before it a plan to build six residences on a lot in Northeast Harbor. The homes would be part of a condominium arrangement of workforce housing. Eligibility for ownership would be income determined. It is not “low-income” housing. Pricing will be designed to be affordable to working families not able to otherwise afford to live in Mount Desert. The association will have appropriate guidelines and restrictions for use.

The June 14 board meeting was packed, and many more joined by Zoom. The vast majority of the attendees were seasonal residents, along with a lawyer hired by some of them. Based on the comments, they object to the project.

Tags

Recommended for you