The Mount Desert Planning Board has before it a plan to build six residences on a lot in Northeast Harbor. The homes would be part of a condominium arrangement of workforce housing. Eligibility for ownership would be income determined. It is not “low-income” housing. Pricing will be designed to be affordable to working families not able to otherwise afford to live in Mount Desert. The association will have appropriate guidelines and restrictions for use.
The June 14 board meeting was packed, and many more joined by Zoom. The vast majority of the attendees were seasonal residents, along with a lawyer hired by some of them. Based on the comments, they object to the project.
Objections were often prefaced with, “I support workforce housing, but …”
The objections, questions and suggestions ranged from where residents would store their bicycles to should they have to move out if they are no longer working (i.e.: retired) to they should have to work only in the village of Northeast. Then there was: Our children bike all summer up and down Manchester Road from the yacht club to the swim club, and the traffic from that property will endanger them.
The nature of the comments and questions were often irrelevant to the Planning Board process, entitled, intrusive or suspicious of those who might move into the neighborhood.
There was much made of the “character” of the existing neighborhood. But the lot in question was last lived on by a year-round family, as were many other properties nearby. The “character” of all our neighborhoods used to be very different before almost everything was bought up and turned into expensive seasonal residences.
No one who lives here needs to be told that our communities are greatly imperiled by the extreme imbalance in our housing availability. We need far more housing for families who are not wealthy and want to live, work and contribute to the community year-round. We need many more nurses, ed techs, bus drivers, grocery clerks, plumbers, public safety workers, etc.
We no longer have enough volunteers to help make our communities hum. We no longer have enough students in our schools for optimal class sizes. Life goes on here after seasonal residents depart for other properties. But it’s getting harder.
We are now in the position of having to zone to pack residents into an area more densely to have any chance of success. Blaming them for not having access to single-family homes with picket fences, lawns and double-car garages because those with excess wealth or those who see homes as just income generators have bought all of those up is an unsightly example of blaming the victims.
We can all agree the act of building itself is disruptive and that new buildings will indeed impact a neighborhood. But we cannot allow that to prevent modern, reasonable use of nearby property. The questions and complaints heard at the meeting have been asked and stated numerous times before. Only now they are accompanied by a lawyer. It appears the objectors may be unwilling to be satisfied with any changes made as a result of prior exchanges, or to display any forbearance.
The seasonal residents do not have to hire a lawyer to contest this project. It is a choice. They do not have to react with fear and suspicion. That is a choice. By making that choice, they risk turning this into an “us vs. them” debate.
We’d all be far better served if they tried to respect the very few remaining spaces for year-round residents, realizing they might have as much to gain in the bargain. We should not tolerate exclusionary economic redlining by zoning ordinance. Let the project continue through the Planning Board approval process without litigious interference.