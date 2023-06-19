Commentary

Elder abuse is a serious issue that affects many senior citizens in our society. It can range from physical, emotional, and financial abuse to more subtle acts of neglect or abandonment. Elder abuse includes any action taken against older adults that causes them harm or puts them at risk.

As awareness around elder abuse increases, its importance to our society becomes more evident. It affects the older adult being abused and their family, friends, and community. Elder abuse can lead to physical and emotional trauma, financial exploitation, and neglect of basic needs like food, shelter, and medical care.

