Expanding bullets were given the name Dum-dum, or dumdum, after an early British example produced in the Dum Dum Arsenal, near Calcutta, India, by Captain Neville Bertie-Clay. There were several expanding bullets produced by this arsenal for the .303 British cartridge, including soft-point and hollow-point designs.
These bullets and others ushered in an era of increasingly destructive firearms, bordering on the evil. In Geneva 1899, a convention was established to determine international rules of conduct in wars and other conflicts around the world. Even during war, it was decided, there needed to be limits placed on what human beings could be allowed to do to one another. So it was determined that Dum Dum, mushrooming, flattening and disintegrating bullets were too inhumane for use in warfare and their use would henceforth be deemed a war crime. And so it was, and remains to this day.
In 1966, a few months after graduating high school, and waiting a bit too long to register for college, I received the biggest shock of my life. I got drafted. To avoid Vietnam, I took the option of joining the Navy instead. The plan failed and I got sent to war anyway.
Before going off to Vietnam, I attended counterinsurgency training at Coronado, Calif. Though I was not a Navy SEAL, I did take some of their classes in weapons use, which is where I learned the following.
By the mid-1950s, the United States of America had become the world’s superpower and was developing a nuclear weapons system with a destructive potential exceeding anything in human history. We could now incinerate entire cities at the push of a button. However, on the battlefield, the individual soldier’s killing potential hadn’t improved in a hundred years. Something needed to be done. We needed better guns to kill more people.
That pesky Geneva accord outlawing inhumane bullets was viewed as an obstacle to the increased killing power of the American foot soldier, so the military industrial complex connived a plan. A way would be found to create a bullet that would surpass the tissue destruction of even the most inhumanely destructive bullets.
In 1955, the U.S. military commissioned the Armalite Corporation, led by an arms designer named Eugene M. Stoner, to create the weapon that would revolutionize warfare: the AR-15. (AR stands for Armalite, not Assault Rifle).
The AR-15 round is a small .223 caliber bullet propelled by a large amount of gunpowder to an astonishingly high rate of speed. It is weighted in such a way that causes it to lose balance when it hits flesh, making it tumble wildly, “zinging through the human body like a Waring blender on puree,” is how the Navy instructor put it. It turns human flesh into gaping holes filled with pulp. Rarely does a person survive a wound of this magnitude. The fully automatic version, the M-16 was the weapon responsible for a majority of the deaths of about 3 million Southeast Asians during the Vietnam War. It has become the weapon of choice in armed conflicts across the globe. And so too, the AR-15 has become the weapon of choice for gun enthusiasts, mental misfits, psychopaths and mass murderers across America.
A firearm that exceeds the destructive power of those deemed TOO INHUMANE for warfare by the Geneva Conventions has become the most popular gun in America, with 20 million held proudly in the hands of countless Americans, like U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who owns one in apparent solidarity with his supporters, and U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert’s entire family, as portrayed in a recent Christmas photo.
In a recent Washington Post article, AR-15 owners were asked why they chose this particular weapon. Answers ranged from, “It’s fun to shoot” and “It’s my 2nd Amendment right,” to “I like the way it looks authoritative, dark and dangerous” and “It angers Liberals.” Advertisements for the AR-15 include such statements as, “Consider your man card reissued” and “Use what they use.” (The military, that is.)
So the firearm that should be considered too inhumane for warfare has become the leading cause of death for American school children. This is not only inhumane, it is also INSANE.