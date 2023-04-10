Commentary

Expanding bullets were given the name Dum-dum, or dumdum, after an early British example produced in the Dum Dum Arsenal, near Calcutta, India, by Captain Neville Bertie-Clay. There were several expanding bullets produced by this arsenal for the .303 British cartridge, including soft-point and hollow-point designs.

These bullets and others ushered in an era of increasingly destructive firearms, bordering on the evil. In Geneva 1899, a convention was established to determine international rules of conduct in wars and other conflicts around the world. Even during war, it was decided, there needed to be limits placed on what human beings could be allowed to do to one another. So it was determined that Dum Dum, mushrooming, flattening and disintegrating bullets were too inhumane for use in warfare and their use would henceforth be deemed a war crime. And so it was, and remains to this day.

