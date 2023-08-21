If “when in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people” to rise up, speak out and take a stand against either a set of conditions or something that is just no longer tolerable, it must also be OK for a person to reach the end of their rope as well. And that’s where I am – unable to remain silent any longer about the campaign against “woke.” Or is it wokeism? Or perhaps wokeness?
“Woke” is an African-American vernacular term – where, incidentally, so much vernacular American English originates – coming from “awake.” The term goes back to the 1920s when social activists were warning Black people of a heightened need to be alert to the dangers that were so embedded in their everyday life. In 1938, folk singer Lead Belly even had a line in one of his songs in which he advised young men in particular, “best to stay woke, keep their eyes open.”
The word, used properly, means being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination and has no historical connection with a political party nor with a proscribed policy, unless by policy we mean one that advocates and works toward social, political and legal equality for all Americans. It implies a close watchfulness, both as a means of self-protection and as a guard against acts that diminish dignified humanness.
It continues to mystify me how words that imply consideration for other people, realization of our universal personhood and respect for truth have come to be used as dirty words, phrases used to condemn individuals or ideas.
Take “political correctness,” for example. This is now used as a pejorative, something slung at people and language that someone or some group doesn’t like. If using the phrase “enslaved person” rather than “slave,” realizing that human beings are not commodities, or not using the word “squaw,” or in zoning ordinances no longer speaking of “grandfathering” – a term that came from Jim Crow machinations to prohibit Black people from voting – but replacing it with “legal nonconformity” are all examples of political correctness, then, by all means, accuse me of political correctness!
If under the aegis of the First Amendment we accept racial slurs and equate disinformation with truth, it is then no wonder we end up banning books, suggesting that slavery enhanced the abilities of those enslaved, canceling advanced placement classes in the history of the African-American experience in our country, and working to limit what can be taught and read in our schools or carried in our libraries.
If you believe, as I do, that the free and unfettered public access to information is an underpinning to a democratic society, then “wokeness” – an awareness of social injustices – will neither frighten you nor challenge your place in our society.
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects that “Citizens inherit not just the glory of their nation but its wrongs, too. A truly great country does not ignore or excuse its sins. It confronts them, and then works to make them right.”
If “we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal,” then as James Baldwin suggests, we need “to be present in all” that we do. And if to be “present” means to be “woke,” then bring it on!