Commentary

Fifty-eight years ago, while a rising third-grader at Lincolnwood Elementary School in Evanston, Ill., I watched the images of the search for Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner, the civil rights workers missing in Mississippi since June 20, 1964. I was 8.

My father covered the story. His granular writing is a counterpoint to the broad attention given civil rights workers riding buses south. He wrote of the dust, the heat, the sound of bus engines, pickup trucks loaded with weapons, the poisonous snakes infesting the swamps, even the foliage. And the tone and texture of local voices lying to the newsmen.

Todd R. Nelson is a writer in Penobscot. His father, Robert Colby Nelson, became American news editor of The Christian Science Monitor in the fall of 1964.