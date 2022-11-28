Fifty-eight years ago, while a rising third-grader at Lincolnwood Elementary School in Evanston, Ill., I watched the images of the search for Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner, the civil rights workers missing in Mississippi since June 20, 1964. I was 8.
My father covered the story. His granular writing is a counterpoint to the broad attention given civil rights workers riding buses south. He wrote of the dust, the heat, the sound of bus engines, pickup trucks loaded with weapons, the poisonous snakes infesting the swamps, even the foliage. And the tone and texture of local voices lying to the newsmen.
He filed stories from Philadelphia, Miss., for The Christian Science Monitor. By June 27, a week after the civil rights workers’ disappearance, the group of 200 FBI and local and state law enforcement searchers was doubled in size by a presidential order adding U.S. sailors to the task. They ventured into the backwoods of Bogue Chitto swamp where the burned car of the missing workers had been found. Dad’s article was titled: “Searchers in Mississippi slog along difficult trail.”
His fourth paragraph said: “A Mississippi highway patrol officer sitting on the top rail of a yard fence along Highway 21, 13 miles northwest of Philadelphia, observed testily: ‘It sure is amazing the amount of power a minority can command.”
Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner visited Mt. Zion Methodist Church, recently burned by the KKK. What remained, Dad wrote, was a “twisted, charred rubble of tin roof and embers – [done] presumably by the same band of marauders who beat [J.R. Cole], a Negro [sic] member of the congregation following a meeting at the church last Sunday.”
After the three workers visited the church to talk with Cole, their car was stopped by a local deputy sheriff and Klan member. He took them into custody.
Dad wrote, “It is speculated that during the approximately five hours that the three were in custody of Philadelphia and Neshoba County police last Sunday evening, there was more than enough time for someone to alert local people whose anger over civil rights activities is easily geared to violence.” Their car was found after a telephone tip to the FBI.
My father worked the story over anxious days of searching and waiting and taunting took its course. The grim finale seemed foretold. But the journalist had to follow the facts.
School desegregation was advancing, but only after federal lawsuits forced it; hiring Black clerks in businesses loped along; integrated audiences at spectator sports increased. There was a new “federal presence” to help “control and to prosecute terroristic activities – particularly activities of clandestine groups in the state,” dad wrote on June 29. The statewide voter registration movement needed protection.
Dad quoted Schwerner’s fellow worker: “The serious warnings given the summer volunteers about the extreme dangers of work in Mississippi have been grimly underscored by this incident. And we now are more conscious than ever that all of those dangers still exist around us.”
College students from the North were riding buses into Southern states to conduct summer schools for Blacks. “This just is the most important thing in the United States right now,” Lise Vogel of Cambridge, Mass., told my father.
Mayor Charles Darrough of Ruleville told dad on June 30, “These people are something we have to put up with. We don’t want anything to happen. We slipped up on the church. But our patrolman had been by it just before the incident.” Darrough was taking down the registration numbers of local cars picking up civil rights workers to take them “to their summer homes with Negroes,” Dad noted.
Coming and going from Mississippi, he wrote pieces contextualizing the issues. “The majority undoubtedly still says ‘never’ but more and more people,” he wrote on July 6, “including state legislators, apparently are realizing that uncompromising segregation in such areas as public accommodation is facing almost irresistible assault.”
Back on April 2, he filed an interview with Professor James Silver of Ole Miss, author of “Mississippi the Closed Society.” Silver wrote, “Mississippi has erected a totalitarian society, which to the present moment has eliminated the ordinary processes by which change may be channeled. Through its police power, coercion and force prevail instead of accommodation and the result is social paralysis.”
And what of the outlook for the state today, my father asked him?
“Civil rights workers in Mississippi,” Silver said, “instead of being defeated are more aggressive than ever. And on the other side, the ‘status quo boys’ also are more determined than ever. I foresee a full confrontation ahead.”
On Aug. 4, operating on a tip, the FBI excavated an earthen dam at the Old Jolly Farm in Neshoba County. The bodies of Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner were uncovered. They had been shot dead. Two men were tried for the murders. One served four years of a six-year sentence. One was found not guilty but blamed his loss of job and marriage on the media.
Todd R. Nelson is the author of “Cold Spell,” a book of essays about local life published by Down East Books. He lives in Penobscot.His father, Robert Colby Nelson, became American news editor of The Christian Science Monitor inthe fall of 1964.
Todd R. Nelson is a writer in Penobscot. His father, Robert Colby Nelson, became American news editor of The Christian Science Monitor in the fall of 1964.