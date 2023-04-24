This piece constitutes my final editorial in the Mount Desert Islander before and about the upcoming election, in which I am a candidate for a two-year Town Council seat. While most know my stands on several key issues facing our town, I wish to place these into a larger electoral context. I express at the outset my recognition and personal respect for those with priorities and goals different from mine, but hope to delineate what is at stake here and will shortly be determined by the voters.
In my view, the fundamental issue in this election is whether Bar Harbor will remain a town livable for and directed by its citizens (while being simultaneously a jewel of natural beauty and popular tourist destination) or a Disneyland-like profit center primarily managed by and benefiting a narrow set of private business interests. Expressed differently, is it our town to be governed by us citizens, or are we merely nuisances and service staff reluctantly to be tolerated, employed and manipulated (for their own good) by these businesses?
I propose that town voters elect together one of the below-described groups of candidates that, even though running as individuals and serving as such if elected, will take the town in opposite directions. I urge voters to carefully consider which of the represented visions they favor, as one group is committed to working together for, and the other has consistently opposed or prevaricated on, four discrete actions and several larger priorities summarized below. The first group of candidates, that I obviously support, includes myself, Caines, Shank and Young, while the second group is composed of Brechlin, Cough, Jennings and Peacock. (I also apologize to the candidates that I do not know or mention here.)
In terms of background, the first group would bring a new set of diverse and complementing perspectives and constituencies to the council. All know my activity and persistence in formulating, getting passed and defending the recent cruise ship initiative, and for over 40 years I have raised my children (and grandchildren during the pandemic) in the local school system, worked at both of our renowned laboratories (Jackson and MDIBL) and COA, supported my wife in her art gallery that continues to draw and endear visitors to our town, organized previous citizen initiatives (to bar a cruise ship pier at the ferry terminal and require local residency to serve on town boards), been on the Warrant Committee, participated in the local cultural scene, flew scenic flights, served on various state boards, and as an active global investor have become conversant with finance, law and ethics. Maya Caines is a spirited and independent young woman whose top priority is affordable housing, especially for renters, the younger or less affluent. Kyle Shank graduated from COA, is a local homeowner, father of young children and a high-tech senior leader in several national businesses, and heads the town’s Comprehensive Planning Committee. Nate Young has over 30 years of experience in town government as former police chief, a local vacation lodging business and a passion that I share for more practical and sustainable town budgeting. All these candidates support the actions proposed below rather than continuing to talk, accept further short-term compromises and giveaways and kick cans down the road forever.
In contrast, a second group of candidates will likely continue the town in opposite directions and should only be supported if voters approve our current trajectory. My direct competitor for the two-year council seat, Earl Brechlin, is an old-guard community stalwart and former newspaper editor whom I like and enjoy personally but voted with the Planning Committee to unanimously oppose the cruise ship initiative that citizens strongly endorsed. Erin Cough and Val Peacock, despite devoting countless hours of service as incumbents, share responsibility for all the council double-talk, ad hoc inconsistency, misinformation before, during and after the initiative vote, and presumptuous still-continuing booking of ships. And Bo Jennings, whose fine restaurant I have many times patronized, as interim head of the Bar Harbor Chamber represented the narrow set of businesses opposing the Initiative and always attempting to serve themselves rather than the town in which they operate and (some) live.
Immediate short-term proposals that distinguish these two groups of council candidates include:
• Implement the strongly voter-enacted cruise ship disembarkation initiative. Numbers aside (to soon receive legal judgment), the town clearly has authority to regulate landing site registrations and procedures. Despite pronouncements to the contrary, there is no evidence that the town has done anything “to be ready to implement the Initiative on day one after legal clearance.” Further, under the written direction of previous Town Manager Sutherland the day before the election, almost 100 additional ship visits for 2023 and 2024 have been and continue to be booked beyond those grandfathered by the initiative as of March 17, 2022. Is this the oft claimed “implementing the will of the voters,” or a deliberate accumulation of commitments that initiative opponents hope will prove problematical so as to extend for an additional two years the level of cruise ship visitation that voters clearly rejected?
• Resume cruise ship tendering that the town gave away in a backroom deal over a decade ago. The several million dollars per year that Ocean Properties has garnered at town expense from this monopoly, if compounded, could have largely funded the tens of millions of dollars of deferred infrastructure and school maintenance whose bills have now become due, and further allowed OP to purchase additional properties to become the largest residential landowner in town.
• Abolish the Cruise Ship Committee, designed and staffed to give industry participants wholly improper influence over town policy in this realm and contributing significantly to the current imbroglio. We simply gave the fox the keys to the henhouse here. Otherwise, let us charter similar advocacy and policy setting committees for other industries including restaurants, retail shops, nonprofits, hotels and the like. Decisions affecting multiple stakeholders should be set by Town Council, not by or through groups of conflicted and self-serving private entities.
• Modify the town’s Ethics Code to ensure transparency and enforcement, rather than relying on high-minded but clearly insufficient concepts of self-reporting and voluntary recusal. Recorded and written self-impeaching public statements and flip-flops by Warrant Committee members and lawsuit plaintiffs in the cruise ship initiative lawsuit conclusively show that the present Ethics Code simply does not work. We have a rich heritage of officials winking at and scratching each other’s backs, which has led to multiple abuses that continue to fester.
Longer-term priorities that our group also commits to are:
• Take a top-down, rather than bottom-up, approach to town budgeting. Nobody runs their personal finances or business (for very long anyway) by what they want but cannot afford, yet this is how our town operates. We simply fund the excess of our desires (service enhancements) over our means by irresponsibly charging the difference directly to taxpayers, who have and will continue to face unsustainable double-digit tax increases each year. Unless town income grows (via resumption of cruise ship tendering, parking fee increases, appropriately modified permitting and utility rates, greater contributions from exempt institutions, etc.) or expenditures shrink (think school consolidation, level or reduced town staffing and less generous pay raises, etc.), taxpayers with incomes that are fixed or not increasing as fast as town spending are gradually being forced out of our community, new owners are increasingly excluded, etc. We seem in denial about our self-imposed financial death spiral, that only we can slow or reverse.
• Pragmatically work on (rather than forever studying and talking about) increasing our affordable housing stock. While property values on MDI are unlikely to decrease, immediate actions could include altering overly restrictive building codes, using town credit access to assist the development of such projects (especially by nonprofits such as the YWCA and the labs), etc.
In summary, the upcoming election seems a best and maybe last chance to right our sinking ship, via electing one of two clearly different sets of Town Council members. If you want town government to change and actually deliver, with competence and consistency, this is your chance! Voters, the choice is yours.
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.