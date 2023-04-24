Commentary

This piece constitutes my final editorial in the Mount Desert Islander before and about the upcoming election, in which I am a candidate for a two-year Town Council seat. While most know my stands on several key issues facing our town, I wish to place these into a larger electoral context. I express at the outset my recognition and personal respect for those with priorities and goals different from mine, but hope to delineate what is at stake here and will shortly be determined by the voters.

In my view, the fundamental issue in this election is whether Bar Harbor will remain a town livable for and directed by its citizens (while being simultaneously a jewel of natural beauty and popular tourist destination) or a Disneyland-like profit center primarily managed by and benefiting a narrow set of private business interests. Expressed differently, is it our town to be governed by us citizens, or are we merely nuisances and service staff reluctantly to be tolerated, employed and manipulated (for their own good) by these businesses?

Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.

