Commentary

Christmas, New Years, Chanukkah, school vacations, travel and family gatherings are starting, and the MDI Downeast Community Health Taskforce has some suggestions to make the holidays safer and more fun, despite the current high rates of influenza, COVID and RSV in our community.

These suggestions are especially important for those with family or friends who may be considered high-risk individuals. High-risk includes infants, pregnancy, the elderly, immune suppressed, and persons with heart or lung disease.