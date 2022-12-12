Christmas, New Years, Chanukkah, school vacations, travel and family gatherings are starting, and the MDI Downeast Community Health Taskforce has some suggestions to make the holidays safer and more fun, despite the current high rates of influenza, COVID and RSV in our community.
These suggestions are especially important for those with family or friends who may be considered high-risk individuals. High-risk includes infants, pregnancy, the elderly, immune suppressed, and persons with heart or lung disease.
Here are some ways you can assist in joyous holidays for yourself, your family and friends, and coworkers:
If you have not yet gotten this fall’s flu shot, do so. It is a good match for the circulating strains and will decrease your chance of passing flu to others or getting seriously ill yourself. If you are over 65, get the higher dose flu vaccine.
Be up to date on COVID boosters. This is especially important for high-risk individuals including those who are pregnant, elderly, overweight, diabetics, or have heart and other chronic diseases. Getting the recent booster that targets omicron will decrease your chance of hospitalization or death.
Consider masking in crowded public places. This is important if you are high-risk or if you visit or live with someone who is. We are seeing lots of respiratory viral illnesses right now in Hancock County, and all these viruses ride on droplets that a mask can filter.
Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer after exposures (for example, shopping or shaking hands) before eating or taking care of family. This is especially helpful for flu and RSV, as they spread on surfaces.
If you are high risk and develop respiratory illness with fever, early testing for flu and COVID can be helpful as these illnesses have medications that help if given early.
Enjoy food with friends and family.
Here is Mary’s delicious and (somewhat) healthy oatmeal trail cookie. It was developed after I had heart surgery at age 44. They are the perfect snack for cold days.
2 eggs
½ cup white sugar and ½ cup brown sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
1 cup white flour
1½ cup oatmeal
1½ cups chopped dried fruit or raisins (apricots, cherries, peaches and ginger all excellent)
1½ cups chopped nuts (I like walnuts best)
Mix all ingredients together then scoop onto parchment paper or silicon mat-covered cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, allow to harden on cooling rack, ideally overnight before storing. If keeping more than a week, they do best in the freezer.
J.R. Krevans Jr., M.D., is the chair of Infection Control at Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor.