Commentary

I have not seen Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. One of my daughters has; the other probably will. And there’s plenty to read about it in the press I frequent. In fact, it dominates op-ed and commentary pages. I’m putting off doing the reading or seeing the movie, or listening to my 30-something daughters’ reactions, while I plumb my own flashbacks without influence. It seems like a good moment to download my fatherhood memories of yore; explore my unexamined Barbie/parenting experiences.

Barbie was not part of my childhood. However, like many women born in the mid-1950s, my wife grew up with Barbie when she was relatively new and less established. She and her brother would knit her outfits, hold tea parties and suburban sandbox adventures – de rigueur uses of the doll’s inhuman proportions and fantasy schemes for roleplay. Her Midge wore hand-embroidered dresses and love beads. Her Barbie house was reminiscent of Falling Water, with Marimekko fabric carpets. Lesley’s father was an architect. Mid-century Eames furniture was a more powerful lifelong style influence. Her Barbie was dominated by mid-century American design.

Todd R. Nelson is a former educator. He lives in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, "Cold Spell", is published by Down East Books.

Recommended for you