I have not seen Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. One of my daughters has; the other probably will. And there’s plenty to read about it in the press I frequent. In fact, it dominates op-ed and commentary pages. I’m putting off doing the reading or seeing the movie, or listening to my 30-something daughters’ reactions, while I plumb my own flashbacks without influence. It seems like a good moment to download my fatherhood memories of yore; explore my unexamined Barbie/parenting experiences.
Barbie was not part of my childhood. However, like many women born in the mid-1950s, my wife grew up with Barbie when she was relatively new and less established. She and her brother would knit her outfits, hold tea parties and suburban sandbox adventures – de rigueur uses of the doll’s inhuman proportions and fantasy schemes for roleplay. Her Midge wore hand-embroidered dresses and love beads. Her Barbie house was reminiscent of Falling Water, with Marimekko fabric carpets. Lesley’s father was an architect. Mid-century Eames furniture was a more powerful lifelong style influence. Her Barbie was dominated by mid-century American design.
She also had memories of some girls in her class using Barbie for demonstrative lessons in human sexuality. It was the Kinsey era, after all. Or, Kensey? Barbie had subversive uses and wasn’t driving the developmental curriculum. Yet.
Once we had our own kids – boy, then two girls – the attraction seemed to arrive ex nihilo for Barbie as play thing. She had thoroughly infiltrated American childhood. Unprompted, aside from her mom’s stories of childhood, our youngest simply wanted one, despite the fact her grandmother had bought American Girl dolls for both our girls. They were more historical artifact and less fantasy, a more wholesome doll, I thought. It came with a historical identity and authentic narrative. Samantha, as I recall, had a book with a real historical backstory, normal proportions, a few helpful societal corrections and an attempt to project a more resonant play for our kids. These dolls seemed like the Barbie antidote. It was an uphill slog, however, escaping Barbie’s clutches.
I remember feeling ambivalent on shopping excursions to Toys ‘r’ Us with Ariel, age 5. It wasn’t just my personal intellectual response to all that Barbie seemed to project, but my emotional pain looking over her shoulder, trying to understand her experience of the massive Barbie universe to which she was drawn. There in the monochrome pink aisle – solid Barbie, Ken, Skipper and collateral equipment – Ariel agonized about her choices. It felt emotionally toxic. I felt complicit indulging a projection of womanhood that seemed uxorious, implanting acceptance of “the male gaze” long before I knew the phrase or had detected my own unchallenged sightlines.
Was I overthinking it? Is my hindsight 20-20? This is the paternal gaze.
I spent what seemed like hours standing by, patiently watching as Ariel perused Barbie, her outfits, equipment, friends. It was a lesson in choice, deciding for oneself, and cost-benefit analysis, I told myself. It seemed like an agonizing lesson in consumption, in deciphering complicated and subtle messages, in laws of attraction and desire that were subliminal. She seemed so simultaneously vulnerable and yearning. Was I overthinking it? It’s just a plastic figurine, after all. My wife didn’t turn into Barbie – she seemed to define womanhood for herself. She was enlightened, wasn’t she? Had she defied the toxicity of the pink aisle?
Soon we had the Barbie fun house. It didn’t look like any of our houses or neighborhoods, nor Frank Lloyd Wright. Just where did this Barbie lifestyle exist? In our living rooms, past and present, and a corporate earnings galaxy far, far away.
What’s the damage report? I haven’t used the words gender, stereotypes, femininity or masculinity. Perhaps those will find application after seeing the movie or reading the articles accruing for later.
All I feel authorized to do at present is revisit the pang I still feel, watching a little girl agonize beneath an onslaught of messages – a whole corporate tsunami of craft and guile operating on my baby. She didn’t stand a chance of getting out of the pink aisle unscathed. Nor did I. And now there is another generation to consider, as our granddaughter comes of age in the era of a Barbie movie making bank at the box office. I gave her Kamala Harris and Ruth Bader Ginsburg figurines.
Todd R. Nelson is a former educator. He lives in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, “Cold Spell,” is published by Down East Books.
