It was devastating to learn that, on the very day the trial was supposed to begin, Dominion Voting Systems agreed to a settlement with the parent company of FOX News that resulted in a $787.5 million payoff but avoided a requirement that FOX go directly before its millions of viewers and admit its deliberate on-air defamation of Dominion.
Instead, the company agreed to a statement by FOX limited to acknowledging only “the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” There was no public admission that FOX was directly responsible for those claims nor that its on-air personnel told their viewers lie after lie while acknowledging, in behind-the-scenes and off-air conversations, that they knew they were completely aware they were presenting untruthful information.
It’s understandable that $787.5 million is a lot of money that will go into Dominion’s coffers, but it’s noteworthy that FOX News generated $14 billion (with a B) in revenue for 2022, so it’s unlikely that there will be much of a punitive effect from the settlement.
But with no requirement for a detailed public admission of its dishonesty, FOX now has been enabled to shield its millions of viewers from the full truth of its lies. It can go back to the same sort of behavior secure in the knowledge that it avoided the judgment of defamation originally sought by Dominion and that its cadre, ranging from chief executive Rupert Murdoch to on-air personalities including Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, did not have to face their behavior laid bare in court appearances.
And the viewers of FOX will likely never will know the real truth, since the network is facing no requirement to issue an on-air apology or admission of its wrongs to Dominion. As a former journalist, it makes me sick.
FOX had the audacity to include, in its brief statement following the announcement of the settlement with Dominion, that “this settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.” What pure, unadulterated garbage.
One can only hope that the still-pending legal actions against Fox will result in a more complete indictment of FOX News and fully reveal its utter cynicism and dishonesty in the way it treated its viewers during its so-called journalistic coverage of Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
Dominion got what it wanted: a big payoff from FOX for what clearly was defamation of the company. But in accepting the settlement, it did a disservice to the millions of Americans who had hoped that – finally – FOX would be held fully accountable for its ongoing pretense that it is a legitimate journalistic enterprise and not simply right-wing conspiracy television.
Hugh Bowden of Ellsworth is a retired journalist and lifelong Mainer who served a term in the Maine Legislature as a Republican.
