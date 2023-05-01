Commentary

It was devastating to learn that, on the very day the trial was supposed to begin, Dominion Voting Systems agreed to a settlement with the parent company of FOX News that resulted in a $787.5 million payoff but avoided a requirement that FOX go directly before its millions of viewers and admit its deliberate on-air defamation of Dominion.

Instead, the company agreed to a statement by FOX limited to acknowledging only “the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” There was no public admission that FOX was directly responsible for those claims nor that its on-air personnel told their viewers lie after lie while acknowledging, in behind-the-scenes and off-air conversations, that they knew they were completely aware they were presenting untruthful information.

Hugh Bowden of Ellsworth is a retired journalist and lifelong Mainer who served a term in the Maine Legislature as a Republican. 

