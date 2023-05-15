“I will arise and go now” to summers of yore, and the house perched on a bluff above the swift, cold, clear river; with the sandy cove and orange canoe; the sunny deck like a ship’s prow, aiming south; hidden in the filtered light of maple-forest and ferns — the land of formative experiences and dreams still charging my days, especially when the start of vacation returns like a comet. The house between the rivers scripted summer itself.
As my memory casts from the riverbank for brook trout, then follows the polished dirt switch-backs, I traipse barefoot on a path along the top of a sand dune plunging to the swift river channel, then between a grove of maples shading the dune, to the rustic front door of the A-frame off the West Side Road in New Hampshire — our aerie above the fast-running river; secret redoubt from suburban lives. It held my heart from age 12 to … now. I regret releasing it, and would love to see it again — to see what the river and successive owners have done. Or should I leave it intact as an undisturbed memory?
We always arrived in a hurry at the start of summer to assess what the spring runoff had done to the river channel and the boulders and tree root skeins along the bank. Our previous summer’s weirs and dams never survived. A new tree, having succumbed to the ice floes, usually bridged the minor tributaries. Like beavers, we set to work futilely restoring our pools and sluiceways, glad for the “work” however transitory it would prove to be — an engineering lark.
My favorite summer was 1969: the summer of Woodstock and driftwood mobiles. I emulated Calder with foraged materials. Using Dad’s power drill and copper wire, I made elaborate aerial ballets with ice-polished sticks and weathered boards washed up by the river. Detritus turns to art. The A-frame was always the place of first experiences — swimming in fast water, hiking in the White Mountains, being alone, early romances that would echo through the rest of my life, and listening to the song of the mountain watershed.
Television was on hiatus making summer the realm of books. My sleeping loft was at the peak of the house like a crow’s nest for reading. At night, we tuned in French Canadian stations bouncing off the ionosphere, and the freight train air horn, approaching Crawford Notch on its way to Berlin, bore us to sleep. Dad tried to read aloud, but wouldn’t last more than a few pages of Conan Doyle before his eyelids grew heavy. He’d exude a final, deep snore midsentence. Done. And I have little recollection of anything else the grownups were doing. We kids ran our heedless ways.
Across a fallen tree was an island created by an upstream fork in the river, always flooded in the spring runoff that braided branches and leaves among the saplings. By summer, one branch would be a fast-flowing, rocky sluiceway; the other a wide, flat-bottom bay with a languorous eddy. We could paddle to it and lay out on sand bars like beached seals. But the river was always renegotiating its channel. Our house itself may no longer exist if the river has decided to gouge the rest of the sand bank. I’d rather not contemplate such a catastrophic end to its magical life.
I still reside in June 1974, after high school graduation, spending a week there with a buddy, decompressing. Two massive oaks had bridged the stream that spring. I could tightrope in my bare feet over the current and peer straight down above wary trout. The memory persists. They levitated languidly midstream awaiting temptations floating past on the stream’s surface: bugs, mayflies, ants, and perhaps my in-artfully presented dry fly. I could not interest him, though I flogged the stream until dusk. Catching one didn’t matter. I can watch forever from my mental perch lulled by the current through time and the trout that can’t be landed, waving like a memory just out of reach.
Summer is an archive of fables; of sojourns we measure with. Is it the magical place, or magical time, the other river, skirting the happy isle of summer, filling a real place and my reinvention of it from downstream, that I’m collecting? Dipping my toes in one current tests the power of the other, as with any hallowed memory, as I sit astride the runoff-toppled trees. The summer sun always warms. The cold, cold current always stabs at my heart.
Todd R. Nelson summers and winters in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, “Cold Spell,” was published by Down East Books.
