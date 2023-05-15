Commentary

Child plays in river
Smrm1977/Getty Images

“I will arise and go now” to summers of yore, and the house perched on a bluff above the swift, cold, clear river; with the sandy cove and orange canoe; the sunny deck like a ship’s prow, aiming south; hidden in the filtered light of maple-forest and ferns — the land of formative experiences and dreams still charging my days, especially when the start of vacation returns like a comet. The house between the rivers scripted summer itself.

As my memory casts from the riverbank for brook trout, then follows the polished dirt switch-backs, I traipse barefoot on a path along the top of a sand dune plunging to the swift river channel, then between a grove of maples shading the dune, to the rustic front door of the A-frame off the West Side Road in New Hampshire — our aerie above the fast-running river; secret redoubt from suburban lives. It held my heart from age 12 to … now. I regret releasing it, and would love to see it again — to see what the river and successive owners have done. Or should I leave it intact as an undisturbed memory?

Todd R. Nelson summers and winters in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, "Cold Spell," was published by Down East Books.

