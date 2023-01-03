Recently our nation recognized National Apprenticeship Week, and we want to continue to lift up and celebrate how apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships for high school students and young adults can help solve Maine employers’ recruiting challenges. Not surprisingly, in 2021, sixty-seven percent of employers nationally rated skilling and upskilling for their employees as being a larger concern than previously, while employers across most sectors are struggling to hire the workers they need.
That has led to a great deal of creativity and innovation. Now there is also an awareness developing that the inherent workforce shortages are not unique to just one or two fields, and that all sectors need to work together to address this growing challenge. Closing this gap will take multiple strategies and focus by employers, current and future workers, education systems, and state and federal policy leaders. Among this group there is a growing realization that apprenticeships are a sound strategy for the workforce needs both today and for the longer term. Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training for a profession under a mentor/professional. It is a way of acquiring new skills and getting hands-on industry experience before getting an educational degree or an entry-level job.
Traditionally, in Penobscot and Hancock counties, there have been a handful of apprenticeship programs that lead to career credentials – mostly in the field of funeral practitioners, with a few in aviation mechanics, nursing technicians and electricians. These programs are great for these fields, but Maine needs more. Earlier this year, Educate Maine, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine Development Foundation issued the newest Making Maine Work report, based on a survey of more than 1,000 Maine employers. Employers report that their top priority is the availability of entry-level workers. Third on the list is the availability of skilled technical workers, and sixth on the list is the availability of professional workers. It is apparent that today’s labor force is falling far short of the demand of businesses. Apprenticeships are ideal to help address the workforce needs for entry level workers, many of whom will grow to become skilled technical workers, and some will go on to become professional workers.
A great example of how apprenticeships will play a part in solving Maine’s skills gap problem is a new partnership between the Maine Department of Labor, Educate Maine and The Jackson Laboratory (JAX). These organizations have come together to create a new apprenticeship pilot for area students. Over the next two and a half years, JAX plans to host 30 new 16-to-24-year-old apprentices. During this experience, these young people will gain valuable hands-on workplace experiences, earn wages while learning and build powerful connections with one of Maine’s leading research and development organizations. All these skills will help them navigate future employment – including potential jobs at JAX. Educate Maine will offer support to help recruit, onboard and certify the work of apprentices while also offering an extra layer of support and assistance for students who need it. This is the first of several new partnerships being created to increase much-needed pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships in our area, along with Penobscot and Waldo counties.
This program is starting off focusing on the fields of construction, trades, broadband and logistics. Programs like these designed for our young people serve as a key connection to the world of meaningful employment. We believe such earn-and-learn pathways should grow here in Maine and nationally as a more common and equitable option for all 16-to-24-year-olds. These apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs provide more equitable opportunities for people of all backgrounds to develop true careers with growth potential. In addition, apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs provide more young people with the qualifications and skills to fill positions in our current and future workforce. By closing the skills gap between applicants’ abilities and employers’ needs, our state will ensure economic prosperity in the decades to come.
It is our hope that policymakers and other employers will commit to expand such opportunities in the future. Organizations and businesses interested in learning more about apprenticeship or potential opportunities for partnership to grow your talent pipeline through this program should contact Kate Howell, director of workforce partnerships at Educate Maine, at kate@educatemaine.org.
Kate Howell is director of Workforce Partnerships at Educate Maine. Brian Langley is an Ellsworth business owner and chair of the Education Policy Committee for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.
Kate Howell is director of Workforce Partnerships at Educate Maine. Brian Langley is and Ellsworth business owner and chair of the Education Policy Committee for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.