Commentary

Recently our nation recognized National Apprenticeship Week, and we want to continue to lift up and celebrate how apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships for high school students and young adults can help solve Maine employers’ recruiting challenges. Not surprisingly, in 2021, sixty-seven percent of employers nationally rated skilling and upskilling for their employees as being a larger concern than previously, while employers across most sectors are struggling to hire the workers they need.

That has led to a great deal of creativity and innovation. Now there is also an awareness developing that the inherent workforce shortages are not unique to just one or two fields, and that all sectors need to work together to address this growing challenge. Closing this gap will take multiple strategies and focus by employers, current and future workers, education systems, and state and federal policy leaders. Among this group there is a growing realization that apprenticeships are a sound strategy for the workforce needs both today and for the longer term. Apprenticeships provide on-the-job training for a profession under a mentor/professional. It is a way of acquiring new skills and getting hands-on industry experience before getting an educational degree or an entry-level job.

Kate Howell is director of Workforce Partnerships at Educate Maine. Brian Langley is and Ellsworth business owner and chair of the Education Policy Committee for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

