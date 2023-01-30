Commentary

I start this piece with an expression of sympathy for recently resigned Town Manager Kevin Sutherland who in our one-on-one interactions was always polite and personable. It is unlikely that he had any idea of the decades of accumulated tension and resentment concerning cruise ships that he inherited when he took the job. Once it became clear in the past election that his ideas and approach, on several issues, were simply not acceptable to a majority of Bar Harbor voters, it was necessary that he move on to other endeavors. Actions have consequences, no matter how sincerely intentioned. Further, his realization that continuing and even escalating local contention could consume an ever-increasing amount of his professional and personal time is likely accurate. I wish him well.

Now for a report to fellow citizens on how matters stand currently, from my perspective. First, the memorandum of agreement (MOA) plan that Kevin convinced the council to proceed with, only a short time before voters rendered their verdict, created further legal jeopardy for the town by prematurely “accepting” approximately 40 additional ship visits after the March 17, 2022, cutoff date contained in the citizens’ initiative. The council’s action can only have been based on presumption of how citizens would vote on the initiative, and they were simply wrong. The initiative’s clearly announced applicability date preceded the MOA’s initial unveiling by five months, and individual cruise lines only signed their documents in October, seven months after the well-publicized applicability date and mere weeks before the November election. The cruise lines should have been told to wait until after the upcoming election, as Town Council, the town manager and community all knew, and recognized publicly, that the initiative would take precedence over any MOAs in the event of passage. It is our unalterable position, therefore, that the MOA plan has zero validity, and is not to be accepted for even an instant given the initiative’s lengthy prior publication, lack of ambiguity and the voters’ clear decision.

