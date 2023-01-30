I start this piece with an expression of sympathy for recently resigned Town Manager Kevin Sutherland who in our one-on-one interactions was always polite and personable. It is unlikely that he had any idea of the decades of accumulated tension and resentment concerning cruise ships that he inherited when he took the job. Once it became clear in the past election that his ideas and approach, on several issues, were simply not acceptable to a majority of Bar Harbor voters, it was necessary that he move on to other endeavors. Actions have consequences, no matter how sincerely intentioned. Further, his realization that continuing and even escalating local contention could consume an ever-increasing amount of his professional and personal time is likely accurate. I wish him well.
Now for a report to fellow citizens on how matters stand currently, from my perspective. First, the memorandum of agreement (MOA) plan that Kevin convinced the council to proceed with, only a short time before voters rendered their verdict, created further legal jeopardy for the town by prematurely “accepting” approximately 40 additional ship visits after the March 17, 2022, cutoff date contained in the citizens’ initiative. The council’s action can only have been based on presumption of how citizens would vote on the initiative, and they were simply wrong. The initiative’s clearly announced applicability date preceded the MOA’s initial unveiling by five months, and individual cruise lines only signed their documents in October, seven months after the well-publicized applicability date and mere weeks before the November election. The cruise lines should have been told to wait until after the upcoming election, as Town Council, the town manager and community all knew, and recognized publicly, that the initiative would take precedence over any MOAs in the event of passage. It is our unalterable position, therefore, that the MOA plan has zero validity, and is not to be accepted for even an instant given the initiative’s lengthy prior publication, lack of ambiguity and the voters’ clear decision.
Further, due to the placement of the initiative within the town’s land use ordinance (LUO) (so as to be changeable only by the town’s voters, and specifically NOT by Town Council), the council has no authority to “mediate” or agree to any changes whatsoever in this voter-enacted LUO. We regard the current “mediation” as a theatrical farce, of no substance at all. Any proposed agreement or consequence stemming from this pretense will be opposed as illegal and invalid.
Next, the legal situation is complicated, involves multiple parties and has loops within loops. Being deeply involved and working closely with our lawyers, I am not at liberty to say more publicly at this time. However, having been fully consistent, loyal and transparent during this whole debate, I ask for your ongoing trust and support. Our GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses has been answered by more than 120 donors to date, and will hopefully continue. Thank you one and all. We are committed to fight for the home rule rights of our citizens, without pause or diminution, until we win (of which I remain deeply optimistic, given widespread community support and excellent legal assistance).
Finally, we come to politics. Some members of the current Town Council continue to speak one way and act another, and so are simply not to be trusted. Others, while entitled to their own opinions, consistently give their allegiance to a few local businesses or to their own institutional prerogatives. Last Friday’s press release from the town’s (superfluous?) communications coordinator was so warped and untruthful that the position should be renamed “disinformation and propaganda coordinator.” Lastly, even apart from the recent initiative, the Town Council could do much on its own authority, right now, to resolve our cruise ship crisis. This June, at least three seats on the council are up for election, and the process starts now to recruit a slate of candidates to retake our governing body. Anyone willing?
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor. This piece was submitted to the Town Council as well as to the Islander.