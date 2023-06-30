Commentary

When I began volunteering at Serendipity 10 years ago, it had recently found its second home on Firefly Lane in Bar Harbor (next to the Fire Station) after several years in Hull’s Cove.

It was cash only, loosely structured, and we managed, with a handful of volunteers, to sort donations and reliably serve our customers. Originally organized to help fund the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, the thrift store known as Serendipity has become a valuable community resource.

Tags

Recommended for you