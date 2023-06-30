When I began volunteering at Serendipity 10 years ago, it had recently found its second home on Firefly Lane in Bar Harbor (next to the Fire Station) after several years in Hull’s Cove.
It was cash only, loosely structured, and we managed, with a handful of volunteers, to sort donations and reliably serve our customers. Originally organized to help fund the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, the thrift store known as Serendipity has become a valuable community resource.
Not only do we provide affordable clothing options, but we are also the only clothing store between here and Ellsworth that sells all types of shoes, clothing, towels and linens.
As a volunteer, it is fun to watch customers of all ages peruse our racks in search of just the right article to suit their individual styles. There’s a sense of community in our store where we often run into friends and acquaintances, sharing the sense that we are supporting our community and saving money, too.
As Serendipity emerged from partial anonymity – and then from the pandemic – into an island stalwart, it was bound to evolve. We now take credit cards with our fancy electronic register that tracks sales and prints receipts. The store is fresh and airy with a spiffy new paint job and upgraded displays (though our space is still limited). I am one of perhaps 20 dedicated volunteers and we receive plenty of donations.
There’s the rub.
We rely on donations. We welcome them. But perhaps not everyone who donates used clothing is aware of the parameters of our needs.
Our small sorting room fills up on a regular basis, often to the extent that there is no space even to walk. A roomful of donations often yields as many throwaways as it does resalable items. It may be that donors believe there is usefulness in clothing that is torn, stained or soiled. Indeed, we long thought that Goodwill could recycle such items for rags, papermaking or other uses, as it used to do, so we regularly re-donated to that organization.
It turns out, though, like Serendipity, Ellsworth Goodwill cannot use non-resalable textiles. Thus, we are left with no good choices. While we do contribute fabrics to people who can use them for rag rugs, quilting or other craft projects, that is a very limited option.
We are left with no alternative but to take non-resalables to the transfer station. Under current conditions, that means they end up in a landfill where they will decompose over 200 or more years, releasing methane and toxic chemicals into the soil and groundwater. Not only is this an environmental hazard, but it also imposes a heavy burden on our volunteers, who can barely keep up with the volume of donations. Moreover, hauling dozens of bags to the transfer station each week is yet an additional onus for staff, who have precious little time for their more important responsibilities as it is.
There are a couple of ways to partially alleviate this burden. First, I suggest that donors consider whether their items would actually be resalable. If not, the rejects might be useful for other purposes (T-shirts make great cleaning rags). While it is likely that most rejects will still end up in the trash, at least Serendipity will not be the overburdened conduit to that result.
Second, as individuals, we also can keep at least some of our rejected clothing out of landfills by returning non-resalables to a growing number of retailers that accept items for recycling. There is abundant information on the internet about such companies, including Patagonia, H&M, Zara and many others. There are also companies (again, ask Google) that accept torn or stained clothing for recycling for points towards purchases (Thousand Fell, For Days, among others).
It is true that a great percentage of the 80 billion or so new pieces of clothing consumed each year are not recyclable because they contain microplastics. Fast Fashion is largely responsible for the proliferation of cheaply produced and cheaply priced clothing.
As intelligent consumers, we can vote with our dollars to reject the fashion industry’s wasteful use of resources. Instead, we can choose quality over quantity, buy natural fabrics in preference to synthetics and take care of our clothing. And we can shop at Serendipity!