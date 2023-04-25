We need to talk, as even the youngest school kids know. Here’s a blueprint.
Once, two preschool engineers were at my office door, their neatly rolled blueprint in hand. These carefully laid plans for a rocket ship were part of their class “Not a Box” project. In other words, it’s not a box, it’s a rocket ship.
They are all business: getting their plans passed, the culmination of a long planning process; drawing, describing, coloring, imagining and constructing tantamount to Planning Board approval and licensure to build. It is also a test of another kind of flight.
The engineers speak. “We’re building a rocket ship. Do you have time to talk with us?”
Actually, the It’s Not a Box Project is not a project! It’s a conversation. Yes, our engineers have a detailed, colorful and imaginative plan to be executed in three-dimensional glory. However, the launching pad is the ensuing conversation around my office table. I will ask questions, seek clarification of their drawings and engage the engineers. The conversation has required a great deal of negotiation already – a day in the life of a childhood.
This is the learning-to-communicate onramp. “Can the children communicate effectively with others?” their teachers ask. “Can they recognize conflict, let alone try to resolve conflict? To do so, one must first notice that others count as much as oneself. Can children manage their own thoughts? Can they make sense of the constant bombardment of stimulus (noise, etc.)?”
“We think that these are some of the areas that need addressing with children in today’s world and have begun to incorporate the following practices into our classroom time: Silence. What did you notice, what did you hear? Was it easy (comfortable) or challenging? Why? Breaking down communication into specific steps: Slow down. Consider how and what you want to communicate.” Like an explanation of the big, red squares colored into the rocket blueprint.
Sunday and Maureen are masters. Consider the ancient wisdom in these questions and observations. Socrates said: “Wonder is the beginning of wisdom.” “To find yourself, think for yourself.” “I cannot teach anybody anything, I can only make them think.” “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
Examination is complicated. In the larger cultural context, conversations aren’t what they used to be. In fact, we seem to be retreating from some standard received wisdom.
MIT professor Sherry Turkle suggests we are more enamored of connection than the depth of communication. “We live in a technological universe in which we are always communicating. And yet we have sacrificed conversation for mere connection,” she writes. Technology, she says, “is taking us places we don’t want to go.”
Though hyper-connected through digital devices, we may hide our real selves from one another. We can’t get enough of each other – if we can have each other at a distance, in controlled amounts. Facebook, texting, Instagram – just right. How about face to face? Sounds like a job made for preschool. It’s messy, noisy, exuberant, chaotic … like enriched learning. This is not to condescend to preschool, but to elevate the skills taught there to the soft and hard skills of the life and workplace of the future.
What would Socrates, father of Western dialogue and discourse, say about the current state of communication, conversation, probing argument, comfort level with disparate points of view or tolerance of ambiguity?
He would probably agree with Turkle about the larger culture, and feel comfortable with the kind of talking, listening and eye contact embedded in a preschool classroom. He would enjoy asking Caleb and Ethan questions about their rocket ship – whatever that is. He would see that we are giving our students something they will need; that they may not be getting anywhere else. The future needs critical thinkers and communicators, not just connectors.
Back to the blueprint. One of my questions posed a problem. “What if you used tin foil to make it look metallic?” Curve ball. Not in the plans. Time to wonder, adapt, think and examine options.
“I know! Let’s have a conversation about this,” says Caleb, rocket ship engineer and conversation starter. My recommendation is for an external part of the ship, its late-entry building material causing consternation. A precise, rational dialogue ensues; a new plan is ratified based on aeronautical engineering principles (preschool division). The project remains on track for on-time, on-budget delivery. I get out the special stamp and signing pen. The rocket men go back to their factory. Socrates exhales.
I love the point of view of a school mentor, Jonathan Slater. He once told his faculty, “Watching and listening are the greatest of the teaching skills – the most difficult to master truly, the most demanding to sustain over time … By and large, children go about as far as the adults in their lives invite them to go, and most children are not invited to go very far; not invited to be curious, to be informed, to discriminate – except in the best of homes and best of schools.”
Permission to rocket to the moon? Granted. Signed and sealed. Fasten your seatbelts for takeoff. Vertical lift. Warp factor nine, Mr. Socrates.
Todd R. Nelson is a former elementary school principal. “Cold Spell,” his book of Maine essays, was published in October by Down East Books. He lives in Penobscot.