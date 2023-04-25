Commentary

We need to talk, as even the youngest school kids know. Here’s a blueprint.

Once, two preschool engineers were at my office door, their neatly rolled blueprint in hand. These carefully laid plans for a rocket ship were part of their class “Not a Box” project. In other words, it’s not a box, it’s a rocket ship.

Todd R. Nelson is a former elementary school principal. "Cold Spell," his book of Maine essays, was published in October by Down East Books. He lives in Penobscot.

