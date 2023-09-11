Commentary

With well over 100 nonprofit, independent civic groups on Mount Desert Island, how surprising that none is chartered to address growth and its impact – arguably the Island’s most pressing challenge and the topic of such intense public conversation.

We know from opinion surveys that most year-rounders and summer residents – and many visitors – agree that tourism and related commercial growth have strained the Island’s environmental, social and governmental carrying capacity.

Sam Hamill, a resident of Tremont, is a retired land use planner, former Planning Board chair and a founder of New Jersey Future, a statewide civic planning and research organization.

Tags

Recommended for you