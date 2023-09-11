With well over 100 nonprofit, independent civic groups on Mount Desert Island, how surprising that none is chartered to address growth and its impact – arguably the Island’s most pressing challenge and the topic of such intense public conversation.
We know from opinion surveys that most year-rounders and summer residents – and many visitors – agree that tourism and related commercial growth have strained the Island’s environmental, social and governmental carrying capacity.
They also agree on the dissonance between what residents want for their livelihoods, families and children and what local government can deliver.
The effects of growth complicate everyone’s daily life: housing out of reach of most families, exploding traffic, environmental degradation and loss of community harmony and public trust.
There are other effects, hidden but dramatic. Increasingly acrimonious land disputes cost taxpayers dearly. Town legal costs are mounting. The Bar Harbor FY23 Legal Budget was $61,750; to defend itself, the town was forced to pay $313,328 in that year!
A single dispute regarding a campsite in Tremont cost applicants, objectors and the town well over $300,000. Northeast Harbor faces an expensive legal challenge in its commitment to just a few affordable homes in the face of well-funded, intransigent opposition.
Management of growth is the purview of the Island’s four local governments. Through their legal authority to protect the public welfare, they are charged with planning for a sustainable future and regulating the use of land through zoning and related powers toward that end.
Judging by results we see and read about every day, local government is ill equipped to address the impact of growth. Governing body and board members lack professional experience and expertise. They are challenged by conflicting, often strident, voices on all sides. There are sometimes conflicts between the private interests of local officials and their public responsibility. Some of the most dedicated community leaders feel “burnt out.”
The scale of our challenges is regional, island wide. For instance, Bar Harbor’s tightening housing regulations are increasing rental pressure in the other three towns where regulations are more lenient.
MDI would benefit from an independent broad-based group that balances business, community and environmental interests and serves as a source of best practices and energetic advocacy for sustainable growth.
Such a group would raise expectations by promoting equitable answers to community needs. It would advocate for a balance of business regulations in tandem with environmental regulations so that the Island’s economy prospers while conserving and enriching our beautiful and productive natural spaces.
It would support the continuation of traditional livelihoods like fishing, farming and forestry, keeping our families working their heritage and making it possible for their children to do the same.
Such a group would gain its credibility by bringing together leaders from business, environmental groups, housing advocates and citizens at large and leading institutions to research and advocate for sustainable community development policies and practices.
Some of the above text is adapted from an organization called GrowSmart Maine (https://growsmartmaine.org). Located in Augusta, this is a statewide advocate and source of information on the package of practices that have come to be referred to nationally as well as in Maine as “Smart Growth.” GrowSmart Maine convenes a broad range of voices in meaningful conversations toward common-sense solutions for stressed communities.
Across the nation, similar leadership groups empower local communities through technical assistance, advocacy and thought leadership to create livable places, healthy people and shared prosperity. They work with elected officials at all levels – real estate developers, chambers of commerce, transportation and urban planning professionals and residents – to improve everyday life for people through managed growth and better development.
In circumstances similar to MDI, civic action has proven indispensable. Absent an aroused and informed citizenry, led by responsible and independent leaders working together, inertia will persist and the strident voices of special interests will continue to carry the day.
Sam Hamill, a resident of Tremont, is a retired land use planner, former Planning Board chair and a founder of New Jersey Future, a statewide civic planning and research organization.
