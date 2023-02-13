Former Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland’s sudden departure from office may solve some problems for the Town Council. It leaves the rest of us asking what just happened? Councilors have never been open about Sutherland’s tenure and his seemingly forced/bribed resignation took place behind closed doors.
Sutherland was town manager for a bit over a year, and for at least half that time, councilors rejected evidence of his wrongdoing and reviled those trying to bring it to their attention. “We won’t and you can’t make us” was the order of the day. They defended Sutherland for so long and with such words of praise, that, at this point, any claims of incompatibility or irreconcilable differences between the parties in this shotgun divorce would be preposterous. So why did the previously supportive Town Council suddenly buy out Sutherland’s very generous employment agreement with an extraordinarily generous release agreement?
We’re told that Sutherland “resigned to bring balance to his life and spend more time with his family.” Documents show that the release agreement says Sutherland resigned and to “ensure an orderly and amicable separation” the town is giving him a big payout – six months’ severance pay, additional pay for unused leave, additional health insurance and retirement fringe benefits, and agreement not to contest any claims Sutherland may make for unemployment benefits. With Sutherland’s overnight departure, the separation certainly was not orderly. But what might have so prevented it from being amicable that only money, and lots of it from budget strapped Bar Harbor, could solve?
According to the original employment agreement, severance pay would be a contractual obligation had the Town Council terminated the agreement at their discretion; no severance would be due had Sutherland resigned (30 days notice was required); and no severance would be due – and this is the most significant point – had the Town Council terminated the agreement because Sutherland had violated the law or terms of the town charter. So what’s going on?
As town manager, Sutherland went so far as to publicly oppose the successful citizens’ initiative ordinance regulating cruise ship tourism, which he was legally obligated to enact; gin up support for legal action against the town, based on erroneous representations of the law; and publicly share the town’s legal defense of the ordinance and a roadmap to defeat it.
As a side gig, Sutherland diverted town resources to suppressing the “Google Leonard Leo = corrupt courts” chalk messaging project. Although he had no jurisdiction, and he’d been told that the Bar Harbor police leadership, in consultation with the Hancock County district attorney, defended the project as protected by the First Amendment and compliant with the Maine Criminal Code. Potentially involving Bar Harbor in civil rights violations, as he’d previously involved Saco in human rights violations.
Writ large and writ small, evidence suggests that Sutherland’s standard operating procedure involved, knowingly erroneous statements of the law which he intended to be taken as genuine and knowingly overstepping his authority with acts he purported to be part of his office. Often to the intended detriment of others or to avoid duties of his office. These are significant offenses. One must ask, what did the Town Council know and when did they know it? After months of refusing to see the red flags or listen to the reports, what changed?
Why did the Town Council suddenly give Kevin Sutherland such a sweetheart deal to exit in such haste? If the Town Council terminated the employment agreement with Sutherland for violations of state law and terms of the town charter – for which there seems to be some evidence already in the record – then the town did not owe him any severance. We must ask, did Sutherland’s actions sufficiently rise to the level of legal violations? Were they directed or approved by the Town Council? If the answer is yes then that explains the threat Sutherland posed to, and the leverage he had over, town councilors. If the answer is no, then why the rush to get him out of office? To answer fairly, we must have the facts.
We know the former town manager, and a Town Council majority inordinately fond of and increasingly dependent on cruise ship tourism, actively opposed the citizens’ initiative ordinance regulating cruise tourism. Big Bar Harbor businesses benefiting from cruise ship tourism, and also opposed to the new regulations, have retained Eaton Peabody in a suit against Bar Harbor for an injunction and eventual overturning of the new ordinance. Serious concerns exist as to whether the Town Council is directing the town attorney to make a good faith defense of an ordinance they oppose enacting and full discovery of litigants they agree with. Both the town and those suing it want to bar public advocate for the ordinance, Charles Sidman, from the legal proceedings. Did I miss anything?
Throughout Sutherland’s short but troubled tenure, the Town Council refused to communicate with critics, claiming “executive privilege for personnel matters.” This is a dodge. The town’s problems with Sutherland and the council’s refusal to discuss them are issues of government ethics – transparency and accountability. Residents footing the bill for the Sutherland mess should not have to bear the cost of Freedom of Access Act requests to get information that the Town Council could easily, however uncomfortably, make available.
Councilors are constantly whinging at the public’s criticism and our lack of confidence in councilors’ intentions. We are seeing this scenario played on bigger stages with such actors as the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. In both cases, conflicts of interest and unfair preferences degrade good governance. And in both, the bent for secrecy does no good. Whatever the differing visions for the nation or the town, calls for deregulation, and for limitations on oversight, often benefit the unfair economic advantages of powerful and privileged interests. To riff on the Washington Post, democracy rots in the dark. But there is something about the whiff of small-town corruption that has its own stench. Perhaps because it fouls its own nest. It is time to open up the windows to let in some fresh air and let in some light.