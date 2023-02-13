Commentary

Former Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland’s sudden departure from office may solve some problems for the Town Council. It leaves the rest of us asking what just happened? Councilors have never been open about Sutherland’s tenure and his seemingly forced/bribed resignation took place behind closed doors.

Sutherland was town manager for a bit over a year, and for at least half that time, councilors rejected evidence of his wrongdoing and reviled those trying to bring it to their attention. “We won’t and you can’t make us” was the order of the day. They defended Sutherland for so long and with such words of praise, that, at this point, any claims of incompatibility or irreconcilable differences between the parties in this shotgun divorce would be preposterous. So why did the previously supportive Town Council suddenly buy out Sutherland’s very generous employment agreement with an extraordinarily generous release agreement?

