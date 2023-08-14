Commentary

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham's Aug. 3 Viewpoint in the Islander, while superficially a plea for more civil discourse, is in fact a transparent attempt to place responsibility for the current climate of fear and intimidation on Democrats and to whitewash the indefensible actions of the Supreme Court.

Faulkingham, the Republican Maine House Minority Leader, uses the alleged youthful indiscretion of a protester confronting and accosting MDI summer resident Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society to launch his attack on the Democrats.

