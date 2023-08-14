Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham's Aug. 3 Viewpoint in the Islander, while superficially a plea for more civil discourse, is in fact a transparent attempt to place responsibility for the current climate of fear and intimidation on Democrats and to whitewash the indefensible actions of the Supreme Court.
Faulkingham, the Republican Maine House Minority Leader, uses the alleged youthful indiscretion of a protester confronting and accosting MDI summer resident Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society to launch his attack on the Democrats.
This is ironic coming from Faulkingham, who reportedly was himself convicted of criminal mischief for throwing human feces on others while swearing at them.
Faulkingham cites two isolated threats to Republicans while ignoring the bloodthirsty violence of January 6 and the campaign of terror and intimidation on politicians and election officials (remember Shea Moss and Ruby Freeman) perpetrated my MAGA Republicans.
Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society and the millions of dollars behind them are likely the principal architects of the current extremist Supreme Court.
Faulkingham protests that the Court is "making decisions based upon the U.S. Constitution." However, as any first-year law student would tell him, you can't even begin a suit without an actually injured party and "standing."
Nonetheless, the Court has ignored these bedrock requirements to reach decisions, (see, e.g. Biden v. Nebraska and 303 Creative v. Elenis) reflecting its own political agenda, which entails curtailing voting rights, abortion and actions to address climate change. Unfortunately, the Court may also be making decisions based upon the well-documented patronage, involving millions of dollars, received by some of its members while proclaiming that it has no responsibility to adhere to codes of ethics that bind all other judges.
This Court deserves no respect and Faulkingham can't elevate the alleged actions of one young protester to save the reputation of the Court nor MAGA Republicans. He can have no credibility until he condemns Trump and his minions for provoking fear and intimidation. His position would be simply laughable were it not for the fact that his distortions and lack of candor in fact add to the polarization of political discourse.