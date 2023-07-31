Commentary

If you read The Islander, then you know that for several years there have been occasional protests outside conservative influencer Leonard Leo's Northeast Harbor estate. Usually a couple of dozen people, holding signs and chalking messages on the street in support of U.S. government institutions, civil rights and of federal protections for reproductive health care. Our protests are protected by the First Amendment and compliant with the Maine Criminal Code. Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham wants us outlawed and arrested.

In his call for government condemnation of legal protest, Faulkingham brings the GOP agenda, of suppressing civil rights, to MDI. In his threat of criminalization, Faulkingham follows the lead of Leonard Leo who, we believe, orchestrated the arrest of a protestor through a seemingly unique application of Disorderly Conduct law. We have the recording. Threats of arrest were made to another protestor through cherry picked misrepresentations of Criminal Mischief law. We have the email.

