If you read The Islander, then you know that for several years there have been occasional protests outside conservative influencer Leonard Leo's Northeast Harbor estate. Usually a couple of dozen people, holding signs and chalking messages on the street in support of U.S. government institutions, civil rights and of federal protections for reproductive health care. Our protests are protected by the First Amendment and compliant with the Maine Criminal Code. Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham wants us outlawed and arrested.
In his call for government condemnation of legal protest, Faulkingham brings the GOP agenda, of suppressing civil rights, to MDI. In his threat of criminalization, Faulkingham follows the lead of Leonard Leo who, we believe, orchestrated the arrest of a protestor through a seemingly unique application of Disorderly Conduct law. We have the recording. Threats of arrest were made to another protestor through cherry picked misrepresentations of Criminal Mischief law. We have the email.
Through the Federalist Society and a network of shell corporations, Leo has been supremely successful in shifting spectacular amounts of money to transforming the American judiciary. Now through the Teneo Network, he's expanding his court capture tactics to other institutions of American society. Funneling dark money to antidemocratic causes. Cats paws and bull horns. Campaigns threatening our most vulnerable neighbors, endangered democracy and fragile planet.
We're protesting Leonard Leo's accomplishments – the imposition of personal prejudice on national policy and on our most intimate concerns. We agree devotional practice should not be brought into political debate. How then to protest the impact of a Leonard Leo, who makes religion – and putting any personal religious sentiment above all civil law – their professional brand? Monetizing religious belief and political opinion, Leonard Leo presents unique challenges to people of good faith and of good conscience who disagree with his ends and means.
Self-contradiction is another problematic aspect of Leo's activism. Leo and the African American, Italian American, Irish American, female and Catholic jurists he put on the Supreme Court have personally benefitted from the Founders' progressive declaration of equality, coming to fruition through civil rights activism – the exact liberalization of American society that they would expunge.
The Framers' separation of church and state is good guidance for good governance. Coming to consensus, through reasoned debate of empirical evidence, is the agreed legal framework for civil government translating the Golden Rule into civil law – as justice as fairness, equality before the law and equal representation. We cannot remain silent in the face of our government being used to institute injustice. In which effort Leo has been uniquely effective. How can we live side by side and say nothing?
As a 2022 Islander editorial notes, “Mr. Leo may wish he lived further off the road, but protestors are exercising their rights.” To punish our protest, Rep. Faulkingham and Mr. Leo show contempt for the law and for the preponderance of legal precedent.
Of course they do. That is why we protest.
This opinion was signed by Annlinn Kruger, Bar Harbor; Murray Ngoima, Bar Harbor; Linda Horner, Southwest Harbor and 10 other area residents.