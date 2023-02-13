Commentary

Reading one of last week’s letters to this paper, I’m prompted to try for a bit more clarity.

Voting to significantly reduce (and even eliminate mega) cruise ships is not a vote against tourism or economic prosperity in Bar Harbor. It’s the opposite – or could be if we manage it right. It’s a vote for healthier, more equitable and sustainable tourism, one that many, including local business owners beyond the blocks nearest the pier, know is better for all of us. Cruise ship ports create a handful of winners and a huge number of losers. The nearly 1,800 Bar Harbor citizens who voted for November’s initiative, even when it felt drastic and risky, did so because we don’t want to lose any more of our town to an industry we neither trust nor need.

