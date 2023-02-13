Reading one of last week’s letters to this paper, I’m prompted to try for a bit more clarity.
Voting to significantly reduce (and even eliminate mega) cruise ships is not a vote against tourism or economic prosperity in Bar Harbor. It’s the opposite – or could be if we manage it right. It’s a vote for healthier, more equitable and sustainable tourism, one that many, including local business owners beyond the blocks nearest the pier, know is better for all of us. Cruise ship ports create a handful of winners and a huge number of losers. The nearly 1,800 Bar Harbor citizens who voted for November’s initiative, even when it felt drastic and risky, did so because we don’t want to lose any more of our town to an industry we neither trust nor need.
How many businesses actually failed in the two years without cruise ships? We hear, from cruise defenders, that their businesses depend on these ships. But do they? Or did they just expand to profit from a certain type of customer? Land-based tourism continues to grow, the season lengthening at both ends. We saw visitors during those two years who came precisely because we were cruise-free. That could grow if we’d give it a chance.
Yes, Bar Harbor’s finances are tight right now – deferred infrastructure and rising costs everywhere mean a challenging budget and higher taxes. It’s worrying, but cruise ships were never going to save us.
At roughly $5/head for 200,000 passengers (the number still expected for the next fiscal year), Bar Harbor sees a little over $1 million from cruise ships. But accommodating them costs us too and, obligated by law to spend that revenue on services directly benefitting passengers – select sidewalks, signs, police hours and dock improvements – we were never going to build a school on cruise money. The cruise industry is a monster that eats its own tail – it benefits itself and only those swimming closest to it.
Another way to contextualize their cost/benefit is to compare cruise ships to our parking system. Last year, permits and meters brought in over $1.8 million. An increase in the hourly meters now being considered would increase parking revenue to over $3 million. Personally, I don’t like meters or permit parking in Bar Harbor – they feel hostile to me – but if it’s that or cruise ships, and parking generates three times the revenue, I’ll take meters as the lesser of two evils.
The letter asks, “Do you want all the good things a strong economy can bring or don’t you?”
Good things, yes! We just won’t be fooled (or bullied) into believing cruise ships are a good thing. And we won’t sacrifice the really great things about Bar Harbor for an economic boost we know isn’t worth it.
Finally, we’re told that by voting against cruise ships, tendered by a giant out-of-state company, sailing under specious foreign flags, known polluters on a scale of three to four times that of air travel, and the bane of locals and long-time visitors, we’re failing to support local business, and “actions speak louder than words.” Suing the town when 1,800 of your fellow citizens have fairly voted against your preferred revenue source also speaks volumes, and further burdens our already strained taxpayers, elected officials and town staff.