It’s no secret that Maine winters can be cold, though fortunately last weekend’s frigid temperatures are the exception, not the norm. I know that heating a home at this time of year can be a challenge, and for too many Mainers, finding a home is also difficult.
Implementing long-term solutions to reduce energy costs and to address the affordable housing crisis continue to be top priorities for me and the majority of my legislative colleagues. However, solutions to problems as complex as these take time to research and establish, which is why the Legislature passed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Program (LD 3) in early January.
Thanks to this program, many of you will soon receive a $450 winter energy relief check in the mail, if you have not already. The law also expanded our current heating and housing assistance programs to ensure adequate service during this inflationary period. You do not need to do anything to receive this check; if you are eligible, it will be mailed to you by the end of March. For more information about the program or to check the status of your payment, please visit www.maine.gov/governor/mills/energyrelief.
It is difficult to design a program that matches everyone’s circumstances, so I’d like to highlight some organizations in our area that can provide additional support to get folks through the winter. These are also great groups to donate some or all of your $450 check to if you are looking for ways to use these funds to further help with heating and housing relief. The following is not meant to be an exhaustive list of service providers, just a helpful place to start.
Downeast Community Partners (DCP) administers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for our region, as well as programs to help weatherize homes. They also oversee The Heating and Warmth Fund (THAW), which was established to ensure that our neighbors in Hancock and Washington counties stay warm and safe. DCP may also be able to help with emergency rent relief. To learn more or to donate, please visit www.downeastcommunitypartners.org or call (207) 664-2424.
The Down East Wood Bank in Surry is a volunteer-run, nonprofit organization that provides firewood for those experiencing a heating crisis. Residents of Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Penobscot, Sedgwick and Surry are eligible to receive up to one-third cord of split, dry wood. To learn more about picking up wood or donating your time or money to help the wood bank, you can email woodbankerme@gmail.com.
Healthy Acadia has established an overnight warming center in Ellsworth at 24 Church St. This space can be critical for people who lose their power, heat or housing. Guests are accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis; call (207) 412-2288 to confirm availability. You can also donate to Healthy Acadia by calling that number or visiting their website, www.healthyacadia.org.
The Emmaus Shelter in Ellsworth, (207) 667-3962, HOME Inc. in Orland (207) 469-7961, and Families First Community Center in Ellsworth (207) 460-3711, provide short to longer-term housing solutions while helping guests overcome barriers to stable housing.
Finally, many municipalities have dedicated heating funds that rely on donations, in addition to general assistance programs. Please contact your municipal government to find out what might be available in your community.
As the 131st Legislature picks up the pace, I encourage you to weigh in on topics that interest you. One of the most effective ways to provide input is to testify on bills while they are being reviewed by policy committees. If you have information to share about a bill, you can testify in one of three ways: in person at the State House, remotely via Zoom or by submitting written testimony online. I’m glad that people are still able to testify remotely, since that has made the process more accessible to Mainers across our state. To learn more about participating, visit www.mainelegislature.org/testimony.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, concerns or ideas. You can send me an email at Nicole.Grohoski@legislature.maine.gov or call my legislative office at (207) 287-1515. I do my best to respond promptly, and I thank you for your patience – there are many of you and only one of me!
Nicole Grohoski is a Democratic state senator representing District 7. Her district currently includes the towns of Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Ellsworth, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Orland, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Verona Island.