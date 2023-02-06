Commentary

It’s no secret that Maine winters can be cold, though fortunately last weekend’s frigid temperatures are the exception, not the norm. I know that heating a home at this time of year can be a challenge, and for too many Mainers, finding a home is also difficult.

Implementing long-term solutions to reduce energy costs and to address the affordable housing crisis continue to be top priorities for me and the majority of my legislative colleagues. However, solutions to problems as complex as these take time to research and establish, which is why the Legislature passed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Program (LD 3) in early January.

