Recently the Legislature’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources heard testimony on LD 508. This bill would appoint an independent group to review Maine’s aquaculture permitting laws and determine if changes are needed to “better consider climate change, habitat connectivity, ecological resilience and the coastal marine environment.”
The costs and risks of finfish aquaculture are staggering. In recognition, bans on ocean-based salmon farming have been implemented along the entire Pacific coast of North America, in Denmark, and in Argentina. To discourage ocean pens, even Norway (the world’s largest salmon producer) recently imposed a 40 percent tax on ocean-raised salmon. In March, Nova Scotia put a moratorium on ocean pens.
Maine hasn’t updated its relevant laws in nearly 20 years. We’ve seen five industrial-scale finfish aquaculture proposals in as many years, so it makes perfect sense for a commission of independent stakeholders to review where we stand now.
LD 508’s supporters turned out in force for the hearing. They included lobstermen, clammers, business owners, municipal selectmen, scientists and environmental groups, all of whom described the damage industrial aquaculture does to the marine environment, their communities and livelihoods.
As usual, the Maine Aquaculture Association and other defenders of the status quo accused us of promoting misinformation and shilling for shorefront property owners. Finfish aquaculture facilities place huge demands on aquifers. They discharge massive amounts of nutrients, bacterial and viral loads, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. Mind-blowing quantities of fossil fuels are required for pumps and generators that produce air, water and noise pollution.
For example, generators at just the American Aquafarms and Nordic projects would emit 4-6 percent of the CO2 produced in Maine from electric power generation. Nitrogen nutrients from the American Aquafarms project alone would exceed the amount from Maine’s four largest cities combined.
Maine’s five recent industrial-scale projects would require trucks to annually haul more than 500 million pounds of feed, fuel, fish, liquid oxygen and biohazardous waste long distances. Emissions from these trucks and generators will make it impossible for Maine to meet its climate goals. And, despite the enormous power (fossil fuel) requirements of finfish aquaculture projects, climate impact is not a criterion for evaluating DEP applications.
Worse, ocean finfish farms in many areas are pre-approved under the DEP’s General Net-Pen Aquaculture Permit, so often, there’s no scientific review, and no modelling of proposed pollutant discharge distributions. Dilution calculations, when required, use outdated methods. During pen operations, there’s only minimal self-monitoring and reporting. No regulations limit the combined impacts on communities, air and water quality, habitats and aquifers from noise, light, nutrients, toxic chemicals, solid waste and trucking.
Permit applications treat discharges (e.g.: aquaculture, municipal sewage, etc.) individually. They ignore that it’s the combined impacts from multiple inputs that matter. Similarly, they don’t assess the carrying capacity of tidal estuaries, or guarantee their ability to sustain long-term abundance.
Statewide, rising nitrogen levels are contributing to declining eelgrass populations (an indicator species for water quality, and critical habitat for larval-stage organisms). In 2007, the Legislature asked the DEP to figure out how to regulate nitrogen loads in coastal estuaries, but little progress has been made: eutrophication and algal blooms increase, and habitats decline.
Maine turns a blind eye to all this, and opponents of LD 508 don’t trust a group of knowledgeable citizens to even review our current laws.
Aquaculture will continue to be a growing part of the Maine economy, but we have to do it right. Let’s manage our coastal waters, working waterfronts and marine habitats for the benefit of all Mainers, not just a few foreign, industrial-scale aquaculture companies. LD 508 is a good start. Please ask legislative leaders to support it.
A Sorrento resident, Henry Sharpe is president of Frenchman Bay United.
