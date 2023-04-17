Commentary

We’ve all read or heard the news about the recent difficulties with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California and Signature Bank in New York. As chair of the board and president, respectively, of the Maine Bankers Association (MBA), we can say with some authority that banks in Maine are different in fundamental ways from those two banks. What happened in California and New York is highly unlikely to ever happen here in Maine.

To begin with, Maine banks do not have the same tech and startup focus that SVB had, nor do we have the crypto/digital asset-focused-lending profile of Signature Bank. Banks in Maine are primarily community banks focused on our towns, our neighbors, and our small businesses with a diverse customer base. In the case of SVP, nearly 94 percent of its deposits exceeded the amount covered under federal insurance. For Signature Bank, the percentage of uninsured deposits was close to 90 percent. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits for individual accounts up to $250,000. At a typical bank in Maine, the vast majority of deposits are insured.

