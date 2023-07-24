Commentary

If hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Portland Expo building holding signs that said, “Migrants Go Home … You’re Not Welcome Here,” as they screamed obscenities at migrant families, and if some of those protesters even followed migrant families around Portland, screaming from their cars, “FYou! You’re going to Hell!” — then I imagine political leaders in this state would immediately condemn this in the harshest terms. Those protesters would probably be arrested and prosecuted.

Yet when those attacks are not mere hypotheticals, when they are directed toward a conservative or a pro-life Christian, we see no condemnation from political and community leaders. Instead, silence.

State Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) is the House Republican leader.

