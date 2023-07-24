If hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Portland Expo building holding signs that said, “Migrants Go Home … You’re Not Welcome Here,” as they screamed obscenities at migrant families, and if some of those protesters even followed migrant families around Portland, screaming from their cars, “FYou! You’re going to Hell!” — then I imagine political leaders in this state would immediately condemn this in the harshest terms. Those protesters would probably be arrested and prosecuted.
Yet when those attacks are not mere hypotheticals, when they are directed toward a conservative or a pro-life Christian, we see no condemnation from political and community leaders. Instead, silence.
The political left and their allies in the media, both here in Maine and nationally, have dropped all pretense of respect for America’s political institutions, especially the judiciary. Because the judiciary can no longer be counted on to issue decisions that accord with Democratic Party priorities and is instead making decisions based upon the U.S. Constitution, the left has decided that the Supreme Court must be destroyed and undermined and delegitimized by any means necessary.
We saw this throughout 2022 with the targeted harassment of several Supreme Court justices. This coordinated intimidation campaign wasn’t about debate or persuasion. This campaign was about using fear and the threat of violence to accomplish political aims. These un-American efforts even led to an attempted assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Here in Maine, similar protests have targeted Sen. Susan Collins’ home in Bangor. But the more enduring target, at least in Maine, of left-wing rage against our constitutional system of government has been conservative legal activist and Northeast Harbor resident Leonard Leo.
Leo’s sins against the left include advocating for the rule of law and order, liberty and advising former President Donald Trump on which talented jurists he might nominate for the Supreme Court. For these thought crimes, Leo and his family have been subjected to regular protests, harassment and an ongoing intimidation campaign. These progressive struggle sessions culminated last year with a young left-wing radical accosting Leo as he walked down Main Street with his wife and 11-year-old daughter. That young man hurled invectives at Leo and scared his family to the point where he felt he had no other option than to call the police to protect his family.
As the full police audio makes clear, Leo in no way directed or asked law enforcement to abrogate any of the protesters’ rights. The police gave Leo no special treatment. Instead, they listened as he calmly explained what happened and asked for their counsel. We can debate the finer details of the merits of the ensuing arrest, but it was not Leo’s decision. The scurrilous lawsuit this young man has filed seeking taxpayer money as a reward for his behavior is merely an extension of left-wing attacks on the American judicial system.
Every American should be asking themselves whether this intimidation campaign against the Supreme Court and conservative activist reflects the nation we want to live in. Do we want to live under the rule of law? Or do we want to live according to the rules of the angriest, loudest, and most intimidating activists?
Here in Maine, the question we need to answer is whether the conduct of the individuals who have been harassing Leo in Northeast Harbor reflects who we as a state want to be. In Augusta, I hear a lot of talk about diversity, belonging, inclusion, tolerance and respect. Are those the ideals on display as the activist left screams that this man and his family don’t belong in our state simply because he has the wrong political views? I don’t think so. Is Maine a state where tolerance and respect are afforded only to left-of-center voices? Right now, that would appear to be the case.
The left-wing campaign against Leo simply because he is a conservative and a Catholic harkens back to the darker days of Maine’s history, when enraged mobs burned down Catholic churches and screamed that Catholic immigrants were not welcome in this state. It’s time to take the temperature down before something horrible happens.
I’m calling on my colleagues in the Republican Party, my friends on the other side of the aisle and Governor Janet Mills to condemn the intimidation and hate campaign that is being waged against a resident of this state. Political protests and disagreements are one thing, but no resident of this state should have to live in fear because of their political opinions. Until that is the case, all this talk about diversity and inclusion will be a sham and a fraud. Let’s honor our rich history of peaceful political disagreement and put an end to this culture of fear and intimidation.
State Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) is the House Republican leader.
