The CAT Ferry is capable of carrying 866 passengers and 200 cars one way. There are 202 one-way crossings in a summer season. That amounts to 175,000 passengers and 40,400 vehicles after 101 round trips per season.
A very accurate survey done here in Bar Harbor found 28,044 passengers and 13,416 vehicles rode the CAT in 2022 and 30,184 passengers with 14,361 vehicles (so far) in 2023.
Back in 2006 when Bar Harbor joined with Portland, the Canadian government started to give $1.5 million of taxpayer money to the company to cover the loss from fewer and fewer customers and the rising price of fuel. They did that again in 2007. In 2008, it was $6 million. Another 6 in 2009. Then the Canadian government told the CAT they needed to carry 60,000 passengers per season if they wanted any more money. They only carried 36,000 in 2008. Consequently, they lost their subsidy, and the CAT ferry came to an end for Bar Harbor, Portland and Yarmouth in 2009. Then Bay Ferries gets back into Portland in 2016 with a new boat.
It still suffered from low sales and high fuel costs. Canada decides to sink $20 million to rebuild Bar Harbor.
The CAT, looking forward to Bar Harbor, did not renew its lease with Portland in 2018 and had told Portland they were done. However, they had underestimated how long it was taking to rebuild Bar Harbor. They begged for a new lease with Portland early in 2019, but that ship had sailed. Portland’s Economic Development Director Greg Mitchell said, “Allowing the ferry back now doesn’t make sense from a public safety standpoint, and a practical standpoint and a revenue standpoint.”
Portland was done with ferry service to Canada. There was no money in it. Homeland Security prohibited a lot of shorefront activities, and ferrying hundreds of vehicles required too much valuable shore frontage to stage cars on.
Even though these same sentiments were physically handed to the Bar Harbor Town Council in the form of over 500 signatures representing 80 percent of the citizens of Bar Harbor demanding the council not sign a lease with the CAT in 2018, the council went ahead anyway and cut our marina in half despite the fact that in a November town vote we had agreed to pay $3.5 million for a nice piece of ocean access and planned for a public marina. However, the Town Council said no. The taxpayers of Canada were going to own half of it. A couple of ministers up in Halifax holding the purse strings decided southwest Canada needed American tourists and reinstated the subsidy for the ferry. They spent $20 million in the past few years updating infrastructure.
Money out the window.
The ship was 18 percent (30,184) full of passengers in 2023 and only 17 percent (28,044) in 2022. Only 31.7 percent full of vehicles in 2023 and only 35.8 percent full of vehicles in 2023.
The Cat is a leased Navy troop transport and uses 1,200 gallons per hour at top speed. That amounts to 8,400 gallons for their daily round trip. Marine Gas Oil today at $3.50 per gallon costs $29,400 per day. Multiply that for 100 trips per season and you will need $3 million for the fuel alone. They are moving 14,000 cars 100 miles using 840,000 gallons of dirty high-sulfur shipping fuel. That is 60 gallons per vehicle to transport them only 100 miles across to Yarmouth. That is simply environmentally irresponsible.
We do not need to rip off the Canadian taxpayers for our mortgage payment anymore. We can easily pay the $3 million left with the $4 million we are now getting every year from parking meters. The CAT is a proven loser. Do not renew their lease!
Let us build our public ocean-access marina that we voted for. For posterity in perpetuity.
Thank you for paying attention to the truth of the mathematical.