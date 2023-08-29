Commentary

The CAT Ferry is capable of carrying 866 passengers and 200 cars one way. There are 202 one-way crossings in a summer season. That amounts to 175,000 passengers and 40,400 vehicles after 101 round trips per season.

A very accurate survey done here in Bar Harbor found 28,044 passengers and 13,416 vehicles rode the CAT in 2022 and 30,184 passengers with 14,361 vehicles (so far) in 2023.

