As most of you already know, energy and fuel prices have increased dramatically over the last several months. This is also true for electricity supply prices, which impacts your electricity bill.

It’s important to understand that there are two parts to your electricity bill. First, there is electricity delivery, which covers the cost of meters, poles, wires, substations, etc., that your local electric utility needs to get the electricity to your home or business (for many Mainers this is CMP or Versant). Second, there is electricity supply, which is the cost of the actual electricity that you use. Electric consumers have the choice to purchase electricity supply by contracting with a competitive electricity supply provider (CEP) or by using the Standard Offer.

