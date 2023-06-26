Commentary

I am presently the American Legion, Department of Maine, District 12 commander for Hancock County.

District 12 consists of seven American Legion posts: George Edwin Kirk Post 25 in Bar Harbor, Frank Whitmore Post 63 in Ellsworth, Eugene Norwood Post 69 in Southwest Harbor, Duffy-Wescott Post 85 in Blue Hill, Bucksport Post 93, Rodney Stinson Post 102 in Stonington and the Lurvey-Wright Post 103 in Northeast Harbor/Seal Harbor. At one time there was also Hancock Memorial Post 207 in Trenton, but its charter was rescinded several years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you