I am presently the American Legion, Department of Maine, District 12 commander for Hancock County.
District 12 consists of seven American Legion posts: George Edwin Kirk Post 25 in Bar Harbor, Frank Whitmore Post 63 in Ellsworth, Eugene Norwood Post 69 in Southwest Harbor, Duffy-Wescott Post 85 in Blue Hill, Bucksport Post 93, Rodney Stinson Post 102 in Stonington and the Lurvey-Wright Post 103 in Northeast Harbor/Seal Harbor. At one time there was also Hancock Memorial Post 207 in Trenton, but its charter was rescinded several years ago.
Each of these posts meets monthly and its members are dedicated to serving their community, state and nation. They are all part of an organization of war veterans under the American Legion, Department of Maine. Each post of the American Legion listed above adopted a name for their post in honor of a deceased veteran. New members are always welcome to join.
With Memorial Day behind us and the Fourth of July right around the corner, I would like to take a moment to remember some of our members who have passed away over the last few years. I apologize if I have overlooked anyone.
Many of these men saw combat, some did not, but they all came home and were productive members of their community and members of their perspective posts, some for 50 or more years.
It is my sad duty to report that the following comrades of the American Legion, Department of Maine, District 12 of Hancock County, have been called from our midst to report to the Commander of all:
John L. Barnes, Post 93; David Benson, Post 69, Korea; Jerry Bouchard, Post 25, Korea; Carl W. Bowden Sr., Post 93, Vietnam; Leslie Brewer Post 25, WW II; Frederick F. Brown, Post 103, WW II; Peter Carminati, Post 102, WW II; James Dittmar, Post 69, Vietnam; Edward L. Gilley, Post 69, WW II; Jack H. Gilley, Post 69, Korea; Lawrence V. Hall Jr., Post 25, WW II; Paul Jewel, Post 103, Vietnam; Richard Kelly, Post 25, Vietnam; Edward Paine, Post 25, Korea; Arden Peach, Post 25, Korea; Archie Pickering Jr., Post 102, Korea; Clarence L. Rodick Jr., Post 69, Korea; Henry Scherer, Post 69, WW II; Ralph J. Tracy Jr., Post 103, Korea; Kenneth L. Torrey, Post 63, Korea; Wilbert Terry, Post 69, Korea; Edgar N. Walls, Post 103, Korea; John Walls, Post 25, Korea; Robert Winglass, Post 63, Vietnam; and Warren R. Worcester, Post 69, WW II.
We honor their memory and the service they gave so freely to their country. On the Fourth of July, let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and flag and these brave patriots. Let their deeds of valor and our cherished memories of them march on forever.
Paul Blackstone is the District 12 commander of the American Legion.