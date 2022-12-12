The Dec. 7 session of the Maine Legislature marched through a list of organizational tasks, teeing up the 131st Legislature for action come January. It was a day with more ceremony than substance, but necessary to the orderly rollout of every two-year session.
Two bills were submitted for this first legislative day. One was a governor’s bill to provide emergency energy relief in the form of $450 checks to qualifying Mainers. The fact that it bore the prestigious designation of the first bill of the session, “LD 1,” didn’t help a bit. It passed the House but fell four votes short of the two-thirds majority required to pass emergency legislation in the Senate.
All eight Republican senators present voted “nay.” Five Republicans were excused for the evening vote. It had breezed through the House 125-16. Senate President Troy Jackson credited the new speaker, Rachel Talbot Ross, and House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham for “guiding this bill through the House.”
Senate Republicans were taking a chance. Their opposition was based partly on the bill coming straight to the floor of the Legislature with no public hearing and no committee review. They called the bill a “band-aid” and a “stopgap measure” designed to “placate people into complacency.” While some of that may be true, the proposal would have put $450 in the pockets of Mainers hard pressed by this winter’s energy costs.
Their colleagues in the House successfully made the case that what they had heard on the campaign trail was persuasive, and that action was needed at something other than the Legislature’s usual glacial pace. Senators were not impressed.
The only other bill before the Legislature that day was “An Act to Address Maine’s Housing Crisis.” This was a “concept draft” that reserved a title until the work of the newly created Joint Select Committee on Housing is completed. The bill was referred to the joint select committee.
Opening day was not without its moments of grace, and once again Billy Bob Faulkingham, House Republican leader, was in the midst of it when he stood to make the motion to elect Democrat Talbot Ross as speaker of the House.
Election of the presiding officers is a foregone conclusion. The candidates will be members of the majority party in their respective chambers, with any internecine conflict worked out beforehand in the caucuses, out of the public view. Once the vote is called in the chamber, it is customary for the minority party to yield to the inevitable, allowing the vote to go forward “under the hammer” without debate or opposing votes. It is a courteous gesture from the minority that allows the session to get off to a semblance of a collegial start.
For the minority leader to stand and make the nominating motion is a step beyond. That his caucus did not object, for surely they would have been advised, if not consulted, signals that there is good potential in the House for some level of comity in Augusta. He will be an interesting leader to watch.
There is another clue to the nature of this new House Republican leader. Upon learning that the White House would be serving lobster at a state dinner, Maine politicians took to the airwaves to criticize this menu choice at a time the administration was allowing federal agencies to promulgate burdensome rules of questionable value on the lobster industry.
Amidst the hubbub Faulkingham, a lobsterman himself, turned the controversy aside with a milder approach. “I don’t want to criticize somebody for doing the right thing,” he said. “Maybe there’s going to be a turn here.” OK, there may be room for skepticism about that “turn,” but a party leader who is prepared to be charitable about the motives of the opposition? Who approaches conversations in a way that invites them rather than inflames them? Who leaves the door open for people who may turn out to be allies rather than enemies? That may be the kind of politician we have been waiting for.
One major leadership task not yet completed is the appointing of legislators to policy committees. Legislators are fussy about this. There are committees that are the logical turf of certain legislative districts, such as Marine Resources for coastal legislators. But if one has future aspirations, there are spotlight committees such as Health, Education and the rock star Appropriations Committee.
Plum committee assignments come about in the usual ways of a political hierarchy. Did you raise money for your party? Vote for a successful leadership candidate? Work hard for a bill that was a party priority? Then you, my friend, will be at the head of the line for the committee assignment of your choice.
The 131st Legislature is open for business. First we’ll do December. Then we’ll get after it.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.