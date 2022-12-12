Commentary

The Dec. 7 session of the Maine Legislature marched through a list of organizational tasks, teeing up the 131st Legislature for action come January. It was a day with more ceremony than substance, but necessary to the orderly rollout of every two-year session.

Two bills were submitted for this first legislative day. One was a governor’s bill to provide emergency energy relief in the form of $450 checks to qualifying Mainers. The fact that it bore the prestigious designation of the first bill of the session, “LD 1,” didn’t help a bit. It passed the House but fell four votes short of the two-thirds majority required to pass emergency legislation in the Senate.

Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.