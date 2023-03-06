Commentary

Katsuko Young

Katsuko “Kay” Young

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DORIS PLUMER

If you think you didn’t know Katsuko “Kay” Young, think again. She was the little Japanese woman with the heavy knapsack, and sometimes a cane, who walked all over Bar Harbor’s sidewalks and roads – and “shortcuts” through the woods.

She was usually on a mission to help someone, talk to someone or to deliver a gift or food to a friend. She liked to leave things at houses and scurry away, saying later she didn’t think anyone was home, despite music blaring, door ajar, etc. She always put herself last and always, always gave more than she received.

