If you think you didn’t know Katsuko “Kay” Young, think again. She was the little Japanese woman with the heavy knapsack, and sometimes a cane, who walked all over Bar Harbor’s sidewalks and roads – and “shortcuts” through the woods.
She was usually on a mission to help someone, talk to someone or to deliver a gift or food to a friend. She liked to leave things at houses and scurry away, saying later she didn’t think anyone was home, despite music blaring, door ajar, etc. She always put herself last and always, always gave more than she received.
She enjoyed talking to strangers, especially if they had a dog. She loved watching deer, turkeys, birds and skunks from her apartment at Malvern-Belmont. She cherished her privacy – lights were out at her apartment and phone calls often went unanswered. She was very stubborn and was not easily persuaded to do something she didn’t want to do. (When a barber refused to cut her hair, she climbed up into the chair … and he cut her hair.)
Kay loved Great Gott’s Island. She went for 14 years, sometimes twice a year, usually two nights, with friends. We’d go in the spring and fall, when we had most of the island to ourselves, and were known as “The Great Gott Gang.” We brought “enough food to walk across Russia.” Kay would be her most unguarded self there, imitating people at work (we were all nurses or aides) and laughing at the fishermen swearing on the marine radio.
We stayed in a small cabin with a woodstove and hand-pumped water. Kay was the first one up in the morning to get the fire lit and breakfast made. It was there she collected “fiddlefeds,” apples, mussels, cranberries and dandelion greens, and “went cramming.”
We arrived one night at low tide and had to dinghy to the shore onto a steep, rocky slope. Some food items fell out of our bags in the dark. Kay solemnly referred to 1984 as “the year the hotdogs and cheese went to sea.”
She knew from experience how to live off the land. On some visits to Gotts, she would tell us of her life in Japan during and after World War II. She lived underground, covered with lice, to escape the American bombers.
She was 15 years old and about 100 miles from the epicenter when Hiroshima disappeared from the “Scare Bomb.” She ate bologna and donuts that were in the garbage at the American mess halls. She hid under a bridge where cans of cheese would occasionally bounce off trucks when they hit a bump in the road.
She was one of six children. She had a neighbor with 14 children whose eight boys had died in the war.
There were two post-war stories she told that stuck with me. In one, she wrestled a boy to the ground to steal his raw, dirty potato and she felt so bad she told her mother, who reminded her she was starving.
In the other, Kay saw a woman carrying a little baby on her shoulders. Kay pointed out that the baby was dead, and the woman slapped her across the face. Kay never really forgave herself for those two incidents. She was pleased when I wrote these memories down, so I feel assured that she wouldn’t mind them being revealed now.
Kay worked hard as a nurses’ aide from1961 to 1991 on the night shift at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She was sometimes verbally and physically attacked by patients for being Japanese, mainly by WW II veterans. She was strong and forgiving and was not deterred from caring for others.
There were some happy times. When she worked maternity, triplets were born (Brian, Bruce and Bill). She said, “One by one, I feed and weigh. Change diapers. Dr. Cooper watched me put number one in number three’s bed and said, ‘You better watch what you’re doing.’”
The three boys came back to visit when they were 4 years old, “wearing yellow jackets and black bow ties.” They walked right up to Kay and said, “We remember you,” delighting her.
And there was the story of the maintenance man who had a sick turkey and brought it into the emergency room at night, its “eyes closed, spread-eagled, very still, tongue hanging out.” A rectal temperature was obtained and the turkey was sent to the University of Maine the next morning and wasn’t heard from again.
On May 15, 2015, over 100 registered nurses from Maine State Nurses Association recognized Kay at their annual meeting in Bar Harbor. At age 85, she had walked the informational picket line with us, and participated in vigils in solidarity with her fellow workers as we worked on a contract.
I was amazed that she had agreed to go, as she shunned the spotlight. (We did have a hard time getting her out of the car for the luncheon.) She bowed to the crowd in appreciation of the applause. We found the little red ribbon she wore that day when we cleaned out her apartment.
Kay’s death, at age 92, was rather sudden. She had a massive stroke on Jan. 21, which the doctor called “not survivable.” She was put on comfort care. Kay was able to touch, look at and recognize friends who visited on Jan. 22, even waving at some. On Jan. 23, at 4 p.m., she died quietly and peacefully with two friends at her side.
Kay embodied the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi,” which honors the beauty of imperfection and impermanence. Nothing is forever, but Kay will live long in the hearts of friends and strangers alike. We opened the window by her bed and let her spirit fly over her adopted town.
Doris Plumer lives in Bar Harbor.