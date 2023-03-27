Commentary

Mount Desert Island Hospital, like others across our state and nationwide, is experiencing a critical shortage of emergency medical service providers. As a gateway community for Acadia National Park, MDI Hospital often serves as a triage facility, stabilizing emergency patients in need of a higher level of care and coordinating with EMS for transfers to tertiary care facilities.

Because of the growing shortage of EMS workforce, the challenge of finding transport services on MDI is only getting worse – too often leaving patients in need of a higher level of care with nowhere to go and no way to get there. We can no longer wait for the situation to improve. We need our state representatives and our Governor’s help to address this crisis.

