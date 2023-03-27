Mount Desert Island Hospital, like others across our state and nationwide, is experiencing a critical shortage of emergency medical service providers. As a gateway community for Acadia National Park, MDI Hospital often serves as a triage facility, stabilizing emergency patients in need of a higher level of care and coordinating with EMS for transfers to tertiary care facilities.
Because of the growing shortage of EMS workforce, the challenge of finding transport services on MDI is only getting worse – too often leaving patients in need of a higher level of care with nowhere to go and no way to get there. We can no longer wait for the situation to improve. We need our state representatives and our Governor’s help to address this crisis.
Since the pandemic began, EMS transport has been consistently delayed or unavailable. Critical care transport, via LifeFlight of Maine, is often unavailable or delayed. Paramedic interfacility services, needed to transfer cardiac and those in need of a higher level of care to tertiary care facilities are no longer available from on-island service providers. Even basic transports from MDI to Ellsworth are often unavailable.
To meet the emergent needs of our patients, MDI Hospital providers are forced to seek assistance from paramedic services outside of our region, such as Howland and beyond. These crews often cannot arrive until the next day. The impact of these delays on our patients is significant – both physiologically and emotionally. The shortage of local EMS personnel is only compounded by a shortage of beds at tertiary care facilities from Bangor to Portland.
Hospitals like ours across our state are facing tremendous difficulty finding ambulances to transport patients, while area EMS services are regularly not able to staff the number of ambulances that they normally put in service. This takes its toll on the dedicated and highly skilled EMS professionals and volunteers who continue to serve under increasingly untenable conditions.
With EMS workforce shortages continuing to rise, the emergency transport system on MDI is reaching its breaking point. Acadia National Park brings visitors by the millions to our region – 4.2 million last year – and with this comes an increased need for emergency transport. We are writing today because we need help from the state of Maine to immediately develop and implement a plan to address this critical shortfall.
Christina Maguire is the president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital and health centers.