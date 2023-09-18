Many school administrators think they will save money for their districts, improve opportunities for their students and teachers, and elevate their own positions by consolidating local schools. My research for two educational foundations specializing in rural schools and communities, as well as decades of teaching in a high school and two universities, show me that only the last goal comes true. Why?
Cost
Consolidation of schools and districts is often sold to communities as a way to save money, but the chances of that happening are low.
Costs of transportation are likely to soar, particularly for rural communities that are farthest from the centralized school.
Centralized purchasing often results in unused and, therefore, wasted supplies because teachers want supplies they choose, not those ordered by someone who has little idea of what individual teachers want for their particular students.
Centralized schools often employ a higher number of administrators than smaller schools in which even the principal may teach. The salaries are larger for administrators and they tend to interact less often with students than teachers.
Larger new buildings are costly to construct and most often will be located in the largest town of the new district. Such buildings are less available and less convenient for those in the outlying towns and villages, which are often the poorest.
When a school is closed and consolidated, its community suffers because staff aren’t shopping in the town and may move closer to the centralized school. Students bussed directly to and from the centralized schools spend less time in their home communities than they did when they attended a local school.
Educational disadvantages
Students spend longer on busses.
Students in a larger school who “star” as athletes, in theater, music or academically will get to play on teams, win roles in theater and musical productions and be offered places in advanced classes. The rest will have fewer opportunities to participate, which narrows their chances to develop skills, including social skills. In smaller schools, everyone is needed to field a team or to produce an event. In larger schools, only those perceived as the “best” may get a chance.
Larger classes with higher teacher-student ratios are less effective in engaging students than small classes in which the teacher has time to interact with everyone. This is likely to further marginalize many students. Teachers with large classes often spend much of their time working with disruptive students and have less time for those who are focused or who are, at least, acquiescent.
Disadvantages for families and communities
Many parents and family members, particularly those in poorer communities, will live farther from the centralized school, so it will be harder for them to go to the school for teacher conferences and events and to volunteer. Consolidated schools have lower rates of family participation than schools located within their community, and this has been shown to affect student success.
In 1994, Maine’s fourth graders placed first in the nation on the National Assessment of Educational Progress in math and reading. In 2022, Maine’s fourth graders placed 35th in math and 39th in reading on these same tests known as The Nation’s Report Card. Some educators suggested this was due to COVID, but the precipitous decline in scores has occurred over many years. I have not formally researched the cause, but my informal observations suggest that consolidation of schools has had a very negative effect on student performance. Let’s not make it worse by consolidating more schools on Mount Desert Island and distancing family members, community members and teachers from our students and their schools.
Barbara Kent Lawrence, Ed.D., lives in Camden. She wrote her dissertation, “Working Memory: The Effects of Culture on Aspirations,” about schools on Mount Desert Island.