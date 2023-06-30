Commentary

I came of cosmological age in the era of “Lost in Space” and R. Buckminster Fuller, the polymath/renaissance man who invented the geodesic dome, Dymaxion house (and car), and whose sense of religiosity defined God as “Universe.” Or was it the other way around? I managed to get high school science credit by doing independent astronomy research projects. One was on comets, the “big dirty snowballs,” as Mr. Marsden, my advisor, called them. And I researched Fuller – for a religion class.

In college, I took Astronomy 101 to fulfill a distribution requirement. I called it “Celestial mechanics for English majors.” There was no Astronomy 102. There was just enough math to challenge, but not defeat, a math dolt, and plenty of narrative appreciation of the solar system, galaxies, and, to the extent it had been discovered 45 years ago, quarks, black holes and smaller particles that are the stuff of “Universe.” No Higgs boson particle yet. I can muster a poet’s definition of “quantum entanglement.”

Todd R. Nelson lives in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, Cold Spell, was published in October by Down East Books.

