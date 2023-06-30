I came of cosmological age in the era of “Lost in Space” and R. Buckminster Fuller, the polymath/renaissance man who invented the geodesic dome, Dymaxion house (and car), and whose sense of religiosity defined God as “Universe.” Or was it the other way around? I managed to get high school science credit by doing independent astronomy research projects. One was on comets, the “big dirty snowballs,” as Mr. Marsden, my advisor, called them. And I researched Fuller – for a religion class.
In college, I took Astronomy 101 to fulfill a distribution requirement. I called it “Celestial mechanics for English majors.” There was no Astronomy 102. There was just enough math to challenge, but not defeat, a math dolt, and plenty of narrative appreciation of the solar system, galaxies, and, to the extent it had been discovered 45 years ago, quarks, black holes and smaller particles that are the stuff of “Universe.” No Higgs boson particle yet. I can muster a poet’s definition of “quantum entanglement.”
Which is to say, I’ve always taken an interest in what’s going on in the night sky – and beyond. So recent news from Harvard astrophysicists has sharpened my interest and observation. “Astronomers observe for the first time a star consuming a planet, bolstering the theory Earth will meet same fate – in about 5 billion years,” read the headline. Great – a “planet-eating star.” The Webb telescope is changing the universe as we know it. “There is no empty sky,” as it turns out, and our timelines for post-Big Bang creations may need adjustment.
Much is focused on closure. It goes like this. “Before stars die, these luminous creatures start to bloat, bulging up to a million times their original size and consuming everything within reach. Luckily, our own sun is stable – for now. But eventually, it too will balloon out, first gulping down Mercury, then Venus, and then Earth.”
Luminous creatures? An English major must have infiltrated the research group. Keats put it like this: “Bright star, would I were steadfast as thou art…”
But this all pales in comparison to the galaxy-swallowing black holes being detected and theorized. The magnitude of these spoilers is beyond comprehension, though I’d bet Milton could bring it within metaphorical reach.
“This is all gone in a flash when the sun decides to evolve,” assured one of the lead scientists, Krishalay De of M.I.T. I’m not sure why he also said, “It’s a bit poetic that this is going to be the final fate of the Earth.” Who will write our elegy?
Then there’s the problem of dark matter, which makes up 95 percent of our universe. Out there in the rocking and roiling world of black holes swallowing galaxies by the billions, we must eventually contend with things that stem from the imaginary worlds of “Star Trek” and “Star Wars.” As one Castine mariner puts it, “Nothing good ever happens off-neck.” Here there be dragons, and black holes. Stick to the local, known, reliable steady-state universe.
Despite the inconceivable distances for events beyond our temporal event horizon – and distance = time – people seem to reflect on a future billions of billions of years hence. I hear Carl Sagan in that sentence. We scale the universe in our own image, like life span. Will we be around for catastrophic consequences of the laws of thermodynamics now within our ken thanks to new telescopes and thinking outside the box – cosmology that imagines new laws to cope with new discovery rather than fitting things into the present understanding?
Even so, another scientist suggests, there will be a last thought, a last word. But what if the present definition of thinking or speech no longer applies? Above my pay grade. But I have an elegiac literary candidate. My vote would be: “To infinity and beyond.” Infinity seems like a reliably persistent constant as long as we don’t ask pesky questions about what came before and what will exist after the black hole has its way with us. We’ll need a new way of thinking in our own image.
Todd R. Nelson lives in Penobscot. His book of Maine essays, “Cold Spell,” was published by Down East Books.
