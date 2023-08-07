Commentary

Our national parks, including Acadia, are often touted as “America’s greatest idea,” but throughout my career, I have come to think of them as “America’s greatest responsibility.”

The National Park Service is in the forever business, and we have a responsibility to future generations to leave our national parks better than we found them. Park rangers across the nation take this responsibility very seriously – and we regularly find ways to be good stewards of our public lands with extraordinarily limited resources.

