Be warned. If you come to Bar Harbor, understand the facts. When the wind is a nice, cool summer southeast sea breeze, we are breathing sulfuric acid fog from anchorage A. When the breeze is west, we get hit with a cloud of sulfuric acid from anchorage B.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “In the presence of a moist environment such as in the nasal passages and airways, SO2 (sulfur dioxide) converts to sulfuric acid.” Medical science goes on to say that in the lower lungs, it crosses into the bloodstream and causes heart disease and attacks many different organs. It causes lung cancer and is especially bad for asthmatics.
Despite these warnings, we allow 4,000-passenger ships like Anthem of the Seas to emit the equivalent SO2 as (EPA calculated) 34,400 idling tractor trailer trucks burning 15 parts per million (ppm) on-road ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) to idle for 10 hours. Another 4,950 trucks’ worth of diesel fumes come unscrubbed from powered up tenders, power pinning up against the private embarkation docks. These tenders are not simply idling but are using lots of fuel to safely load and unload passengers. These docks are owned by the same private tender operation that is suing Bar Harbor to overthrow our citizens’ initiative.
These ships have signed an agreement to obey our anti-tender-idling agreement spelled out in the standard operating procedure agreement that is a requirement to book a reservation in Bar Harbor. But even after publicly embarrassed by citizen videos of plumes of diesel smoke engulfing the dock, and proclaiming they would obey the rules to shut down the tenders when tied securely to the dock, they arrogantly continue to power pin them even after citizens and our harbormaster told them not to.
The facts of the matter are the Environmental Protection Agency stipulates that no truck or busing firm can legally idle diesel-powered trucks or buses within 1,000 feet of population centers or schools for more than five minutes. Fines of $2,700 have been paid per five-minute violation totaling $650,000 in Boston by the Paul Revere Bus Company for causing a cluster of asthma in Roxbury. Most of the U.S. population centers have five-minute idling restrictions in place aimed at idling 15 ppm ULSD. You cannot even idle a truck at a truck stop in California for more than five minutes. Now you must plug them in or use gasoline-powered generators.
In Bar Harbor, we have a five-minute anti-idling ordinance (code 1194-38) that states no idling vehicles anywhere in the downtown district. There is an anti-idling sign within a stone’s throw of the tender docks beside Agamont Park where the equivalent of 4,950 semi trucks of battery acid is emitted for 10 hours per day when a ship is visiting. I have smelled this outrage at my house three-quarters of a mile across town on Robert’s Avenue. Logically, this whole stink pot operation should be 12 miles from any population center.
Even businesses realize cruise ships have an overall negative impact. In fact, I stopped at every information booth from here to Boston and back and was not able to find one picture of a cruise ship in any of the brochure advertisements.
The truth is Bar Harbor is the unhealthiest tourist destination on the East Coast and the bad news is spreading around the world. We live in a cloud of battery acid.
Jim O’Connell has been a Bar Harbor resident for 45 years. He studied mechanical power engineering technology at Wentworth Institute in Boston.