Commentary

Be warned. If you come to Bar Harbor, understand the facts. When the wind is a nice, cool summer southeast sea breeze, we are breathing sulfuric acid fog from anchorage A. When the breeze is west, we get hit with a cloud of sulfuric acid from anchorage B.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “In the presence of a moist environment such as in the nasal passages and airways, SO2 (sulfur dioxide) converts to sulfuric acid.” Medical science goes on to say that in the lower lungs, it crosses into the bloodstream and causes heart disease and attacks many different organs. It causes lung cancer and is especially bad for asthmatics.

Tags

