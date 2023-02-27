My professional life has been in health care, including over 20 years as the president and CEO of our local hospital. I’ve seen many changes in how services are delivered, how technology is used and how treatment is administered. Despite the passage of time, some things have remained the same, or maybe even become more obvious; among those is the damage that smoking does to our bodies.
The Bar Harbor Town Council will be taking up the issue of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in our community at its meeting on March 7. I strongly urge the Town Council to pass this ordinance.
The facts are clear. Four out of five kids who have used tobacco products started with flavored tobacco. Why? Because the flavors are designed for kids. Flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Cherry Crush and Banana Blast are developed to hook younger people.
Unfortunately, this is nothing new. The tobacco industry has a long and lethal history of targeting kids and other vulnerable communities with flavored products. These are highly addictive, meaning kids don’t stand a chance at fighting off the addiction once they start – one Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. This concentration of nicotine is a serious concern; youth are already highly susceptible to nicotine addiction. Tobacco companies know this. And while it’s a grave concern for us, for tobacco companies it’s a business strategy to ensure their profits continue to grow.
While my first-hand experience on this issue is largely from my career in health care, I also come to you as a grandfather and member of this community I love. I don’t believe that it’s all “bad parenting.” Some have seemingly done everything they can to steer their kids away from the dangers of flavored tobacco products. But when the tobacco companies develop products with slick flavors that taste like candy and fruit and mint, design attractive and appealing packaging just for our kids, and use sophisticated marketing techniques geared specifically for kids, sometimes even the best parenting can’t offset the unbelievable amount of money being spent to hook our kids.
The most effective way to ensure our kids avoid getting addicted is to stop the sale of these products. Four other communities in Maine have done this effectively: Bangor, Portland, South Portland and Brunswick. Bar Harbor has the opportunity to join this group and send the message that the health and safety of our kids in all communities, big or small, is more important than profits for big tobacco.
Among the responsibilities that elected officials bear is the need to help protect the people of our community. The Bar Harbor Town Council can do that by voting to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. I urge all of us to support the members of the Town Council on March 7 in giving our kids a better chance to experience a future free from addiction.
Art Blank is a retired president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital. He lives in Bar Harbor.