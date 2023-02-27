Commentary

My professional life has been in health care, including over 20 years as the president and CEO of our local hospital. I’ve seen many changes in how services are delivered, how technology is used and how treatment is administered. Despite the passage of time, some things have remained the same, or maybe even become more obvious; among those is the damage that smoking does to our bodies.

The Bar Harbor Town Council will be taking up the issue of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in our community at its meeting on March 7. I strongly urge the Town Council to pass this ordinance.

