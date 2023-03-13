Commentary

The opioid epidemic continues to claim the lives of far too many people in our state and throughout the country. In 2022, an estimated 716 Mainers died from drug overdoses, taking an extraordinary toll on families and communities. Last year was the third consecutive year that Maine set a tragic record of fatal overdoses. Annual overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in the past decade.

The 716 overdose deaths in Maine in 2022 were part of the more than 10,110 total overdoses that were reported. The skyrocketing rate of non-fatal overdoses helps to reveal the enormous and growing scale of this crisis that has been exacerbated by the flood of deadly fentanyl.

