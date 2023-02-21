This is a difficult viewpoint to write, but Bar Harbor's Town Council seems to be fiddling while Rome burns, working mainly to distract by rearranging deck chairs on a sinking Titanic rather than actually fixing anything. The council appears (to this writer) functionally AWOL in the following three major areas.
First, they propose to "vigorously defend" the citizens’ initiative regarding cruise ships by agreeing to substitute the former town manager's (and council-approved) memorandum of agreement (MOA) plan for the initiative's voter-passed numerical limitations as well as disembarkation site registration and reservation requirements while the fundamental legal questions are resolved. Not only does this directly contravene the voters' will, but it is our position that the deliberate placement and enactment of the initiative within the town's land use ordinance (LUO) deprives the council of any and all authority to negotiate, substitute or amend the language and requirements of the initiative. The town is attempting to obtain through legal maneuver and subterfuge what it could not get voters to accept. Yet it expects citizens to respect and follow all LUO laws.
Further, the town, through its attorney, has publicly filed false, misleading, irrelevant and defamatory statements and arguments regarding who should be allowed to participate in the legal proceedings. They clearly do not want the petitioners (represented by the present writer as an individual with standing, and 149 contributors to date to the GoFundMe legal defense fund and 1,780 citizens who voted for the initiative) to be directly at the table, as this could (and should) interfere with the legal expediency that the town wishes to substitute for principle and the voters' democratic voice. Instead, they attempt to slander the messenger in order to distract from the message, but in this case the messenger has very thick skin. Town Council Chair Peacock individually approved and attested to all these legal filings.
Next, we come to the council's repeated violations of our ethics ordinance.
• Can anyone question that former Town Manager Sutherland defied (and Town Council took no action regarding) section 78.13 (Political Activities) of the Town Code, that "no member may use his/her official authority or position for the purposes of influencing or interfering with or affecting the results of any election"?
• How about Warrant Committee members Salvatore and DesVeaux, who participated in discussion and voting on the cruise ship initiative while simultaneously asserting and denying personal conflicts of interest publicly on tape in council hearings and Warrant Committee meetings, and in their official filings as legal plaintiffs? Section 78.12.A (Conflicts of Interest) reads "Deliberation and vote prohibited. No member shall, in their capacity as a member of their agency, vote, participate in the deliberation, or otherwise take part in the decision-making process on any agenda item in which they or a member of their immediate family has a financial or special interest as defined by this chapter. In the absence of a financial or special interest, members shall attempt to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest by disclosure, as provided below." Further, parts B and C of 78.11 (representing third-party interests) require "Meetings. On behalf of any third-party interest, no member shall appear before a Town agency of which he/she is a member or meet with Town employees responsible for assisting said agency." and "Litigation. On behalf of any third-party interest, no member shall appear in any action, proceeding or litigation in which the member's agency or one of its subsidiary agencies is a party, nor meet with Town employees in regard thereto." Mr. Salvatore's and Mr. DesVeaux's participation in other town committees is similarly problematic.
• Several council members’ service on various subordinate committees violates section 78.14 (incompatible employment or office), whose preamble states "No member shall occupy any other office, elected or appointed, in any other governmental entity when the duties of such office are incompatible with the proper discharge of his/her official duties with the Town. For purposes of this Code of Ethics, the occupancy of any office, elected or appointed, with any other governmental entity by any member is hereby prohibited in the following circumstances," namely, 78.14.B, "Where one office is subordinate to the other" and 78.14.C, "Where one office carries the power of removal over the other." Even the town attorney recently warned council about apparent conflict of interest with the Cruise Ship Committee, to which conflicted (see above) council member and committee member Hochman suggested merely a brief hiatus of committee activity rather than the complete disbanding of this structurally conflicted group.
Lastly, our town is sinking financially under what appears to be blindingly irresponsible budgeting practices. How can the Town Council in good conscience entertain ANY individually worthy "service enhancements" when nondiscretionary inflationary cost increases, plus the long-delayed and overdue infrastructure rebuilding and a possible additional school bond, will together increase the tax rate by double digits? Does anyone responsible run their household by incurring optional expenses far beyond their resources to pay for them? As a political entity the town can theoretically pass along such overspending to its taxpayers, but how many of these are enjoying the double digit increases in disposable income necessary to support such spending? It is particularly galling that the town makes no move to rescind its previous improper and noncontractual backroom monopoly giveaway of exclusive tendering rights and income, amounting likely to tens of millions of dollars over decades, that in one step could significantly ameliorate the town's financial pressure.
Tying all of these together is Ocean Properties, as prime plaintiff in the legal action against the citizens' vote to rein in cruise ship visitation for the good of the community (and thereby to maintain its dark profit stream), largest property owner and holder of short-term rental permits (and thus major contributor to our much-noted housing shortage and runaway costs), and long-allowed Trojan Horse inside our own government. When will the Town Council wake up and do its job, independently and responsibly, rather than saying one thing but in practice doing quite the opposite? "Please trust us." Really?
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor.