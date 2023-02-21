Commentary

This is a difficult viewpoint to write, but Bar Harbor's Town Council seems to be fiddling while Rome burns, working mainly to distract by rearranging deck chairs on a sinking Titanic rather than actually fixing anything. The council appears (to this writer) functionally AWOL in the following three major areas.

First, they propose to "vigorously defend" the citizens’ initiative regarding cruise ships by agreeing to substitute the former town manager's (and council-approved) memorandum of agreement (MOA) plan for the initiative's voter-passed numerical limitations as well as disembarkation site registration and reservation requirements while the fundamental legal questions are resolved. Not only does this directly contravene the voters' will, but it is our position that the deliberate placement and enactment of the initiative within the town's land use ordinance (LUO) deprives the council of any and all authority to negotiate, substitute or amend the language and requirements of the initiative. The town is attempting to obtain through legal maneuver and subterfuge what it could not get voters to accept. Yet it expects citizens to respect and follow all LUO laws.

