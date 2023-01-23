Commentary

On an island where deep-rooted commitments to community and civility have withstood the corrosive effects of popular culture for multiple generations, we are blessed to have scores of philanthropic institutions and organizations that form a bulwark of sorts against a descent into societal fragmentation and decline.

In recent years, libraries have loomed large via the role they play in maintaining community, encouraging scholarship and lifelong learning, and providing knowledge and entertainment resources and an equitable forum for the free flow of ideas and creativity. Looming large among these groups has been the Jesup Library in Bar Harbor, which now finds itself at a key turning point in its goal of renovating and expanding to serve the interests, challenges and needs of this area as it seeks to stride forthrightly into its second century.

