On an island where deep-rooted commitments to community and civility have withstood the corrosive effects of popular culture for multiple generations, we are blessed to have scores of philanthropic institutions and organizations that form a bulwark of sorts against a descent into societal fragmentation and decline.
In recent years, libraries have loomed large via the role they play in maintaining community, encouraging scholarship and lifelong learning, and providing knowledge and entertainment resources and an equitable forum for the free flow of ideas and creativity. Looming large among these groups has been the Jesup Library in Bar Harbor, which now finds itself at a key turning point in its goal of renovating and expanding to serve the interests, challenges and needs of this area as it seeks to stride forthrightly into its second century.
Championed by George B. Dorr, a co-founder of Acadia National Park, and others in the early years of the 20th Century, the Jesup, with its soaring central hall and cozy stacks, was a distinctive example of how an institution can testify to the interests and priorities of a community that was then, as it is now, well known around the nation and the world.
When the doors opened in 1911, it was considered state-of-art with its broad granite foundations, brick walls and sturdy metal roof attesting to permanence and an intention to stand tall for centuries to come. Over the years, it has adapted its programs, book offerings and, when possible, its physical spaces to better serve its patrons and the community, especially as families and children became more of the life of the institution.
As the internet infiltrated every aspect of modern life, the Jesup acknowledged society’s embrace of high technology, becoming a vital access point for digital information, including for many people for whom the fast lanes of the information superhighways have consistently been beyond reach.
But not long after the library began its second century, the limitations, both in space and adaptability, of the structure were becoming increasingly apparent. The infirmities of old age that eventually creep up on us all, humans and structures alike, presented maintenance challenges requiring major, and expensive, solutions.
That’s why the Jesup launched its capital campaign after first throwing open the scoping process to all who wished to participate. The result is a solid, realistic yet visionary plan for renovation, repair and expansion no less crucial than foresight that inspired the library’s creation.
So far, the Jesup has raised $13.6 million, an impressive task made no easier by the challenges of two years of pandemic constraints and an inflationary climate not seen in nearly 50 years that has steadily pushed cost estimates higher.
Design changes have been made to reduce costs and, if the final fundraising push is unsuccessful, building a third floor on the new portion may have to be postponed. Holding off, however, would mean the loss of desired archival spaces and the reassignment of rooms needed for vital public programs. The current shortfall is $800,000. The clock is ticking as groundbreaking is set for this fall. However, the deadline for finalizing construction drawings, with or without the third floor, is March 1.
President George W. Bush once said, “Civility is not a tactic or a sentiment. It is the determined choice of trust over cynicism, of community over chaos.”
As far more than just a repository of books, the Jesup Library now finds itself at the point where residents, patrons and potential benefactors must ask themselves a question. What is the preferred vision for the future of this town, this island, indeed this state and nation? Will we take action to support and strengthen our traditions of community and civility or, as President Bush’s statement portends, will chaos triumph?
Donating now to strengthen community citadels of civility such as the Jesup Library by getting this capital campaign over the finish line will send an unmistakable signal far into the future which path the people of this time choose.