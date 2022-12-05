Columnists

Maine’s 131st Legislature convened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to undertake the organizational duties that precede the beginning of a session. This opening meeting of a new Legislature is convened by the governor, who, according to the Maine Constitution, “7 days before the first Wednesday of December biennially, shall issue a summons to such persons as shall appear to have been elected by a plurality of all votes returned, to attend and take their seats.”

After a COVID-driven absence from the State House for most of the last two years, legislators are excited about returning to their usual habitat. It is an environment rich with chance encounters. Legislators can collar a colleague to twist an arm, an administrative staffer to ask a question or a member of leadership to press a case. It is an unparalleled opportunity for network building, the life blood of the corpus politicus.