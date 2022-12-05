Maine’s 131st Legislature convened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to undertake the organizational duties that precede the beginning of a session. This opening meeting of a new Legislature is convened by the governor, who, according to the Maine Constitution, “7 days before the first Wednesday of December biennially, shall issue a summons to such persons as shall appear to have been elected by a plurality of all votes returned, to attend and take their seats.”
After a COVID-driven absence from the State House for most of the last two years, legislators are excited about returning to their usual habitat. It is an environment rich with chance encounters. Legislators can collar a colleague to twist an arm, an administrative staffer to ask a question or a member of leadership to press a case. It is an unparalleled opportunity for network building, the life blood of the corpus politicus.
No disrespect intended, but it does bring to mind a hamster cage with the little tubes that run between spaces where the critters eat, sleep and run on a wheel. In Augusta, the tunnel between the State House and the Cross Office Building is the connector through which legislators scuttle from chamber sessions to committee meetings to lunch.
At this week’s session, legislators were to take the oath of office, an event rife with ceremonial comings and goings, messengers in the rear of the chambers roaring announcements from “the other body,” and the measured response of the presiding officers: “The chair hears the message and thanks the messenger.”
A vital function of a new Legislature, though one that flies largely below the public radar, is the passing of the Joint Rules of the Legislature. They are adopted “pursuant to the Constitution of Maine to assist in carrying out the responsibilities of the Legislature.” The rules “govern the transaction of business by both chambers, between the chambers, and by members of both chambers, including many of the activities of joint legislative committees.”
It is these little-known rules that control the flow of bills from the Legislature to the committees and back again, and whether a bill lives to reach a floor vote or dies in committee. Close attention to the rules is rare, but a legislator who masters them has a tactical advantage in submitting, amending or rescuing a bill in jeopardy.
Two revisions to the Joint Rules are worth considering. The first is to revise the process of legislative sentiments, an efficiency recommended by decades-old studies. Sentiments are the documents issued to a legislator’s constituents for success in work or sports, longevity in life or marriage, or service to their communities. The recipients are touched, and legislative sponsors get a rosy glow from this courtesy. Legislative sentiments recognize everything from Maine fairs and festivals to special “days” for medical conditions, international events and acts of Congress.
The trouble is these are all processed just like a bill. They must go to the Revisor’s Office for drafting, be introduced in each chamber, appear on the official calendar of House and Senate, and be voted on in each chamber, and there are thousands of them processed each session. The same courtesy could be extended by way of a uniform certificate with the recipient’s name and accomplishment to be issued to noteworthy constituents with significant savings in legislative time and effort.
The second revision would be regarding advancing a bill to the floor from a committee. Since time eternal, the rules have provided that only a unanimous ought not to pass vote is sufficient to kill a bill in committee. A helpful change would be to require a vote from each chamber to send a bill to the floor.
The policy committees have 13 members, three from the Senate and 10 from the House, with mixed political affiliation. A desperate sponsor is likely to be able to persuade one committee member from his or her chamber to cast the necessary affirmative vote to get the bill to the floor. But a bill that does not receive a single vote from one chamber or the other is not going to pass that chamber. A collegial act of charity to bring a bill out of committee gives the sponsor the right to make an impassioned case on the floor of his own chamber, but it will not sway the members of the other body. It will still end up in the dead file, but only after taking up a lot of unnecessary time.
The Joint Rules fly by quickly in the chambers. The presiding officers have already signed off on them and the members are waiting for the real meat of the session to be thrown before them. The rules are done and dusted with little discussion. They could use a deeper review.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.