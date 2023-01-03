The headline read: “Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate.”
It is easy to say that this attorney is just one individual who failed both the deceased who trusted him to carry out his wishes and the beneficiaries who were to receive those bequests. But this is not just a failure of a single attorney. Attorneys are put into a position of trust by the laws and court rules of the State of Maine.
Attorneys’ actions are governed by the Rules of Professional Conduct and Court Rules, which set the ethical standards for the practice of law. To ensure that attorneys adhere to these standards, both the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar have the power and the duty to review attorney actions.
The Ellsworth attorney in question was disbarred last week. But before that he was suspended three times and received multiple lesser sanctions of reprimands and warnings. And yet he was still allowed to practice.
In the written orders when disciplining attorneys, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court often includes the same sentence: “The primary purpose of attorney discipline is not to impose punishment, but to protect the public.” In this case and in others, both the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar for far too long neither punished the offending attorney nor protected the public.