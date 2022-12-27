As we all know, Christmas came in with a blast of weather. The rain and winds made things dangerous and many lost power. In Winter Harbor, the power went out in the early evening. Winds were gale force and it was dangerous for anyone to be outside. These winds knocked down a telephone pole, which shut all power off in town. As dangerous as it was, the crews from Versant Power were getting that pole up and ready to run new lines and restore power. If they had gone home and waited for the winds to die down, I wouldn't have blamed them, but they kept at it. It took all night and the better part of Christmas Eve, but they got the job done and power was restored.
I can't say the same for the cable monopoly most of us have to deal with for phone, internet and/or television. Obviously, the power outage knocked out any cable service. However, the storm was gone by Christmas and on Monday there was still no sign of any Spectrum trucks in the area. Perhaps that's why no humans answer their phones. While I get the fact that TV and surfing the net aren't life saving as electricity is for some, but living in senior housing, I watched my neighbors not have any phone service for emergencies, and cell service in Winter Harbor without the internet is worthless.